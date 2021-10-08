Rugby: Close contests expected across the four Caley leagues this weekend

Just over a month into the new season and the fields in the four Caley leagues are starting to sort themselves out, especially in Caley Division 1 where leaders Orkney could open up a gap with a possible five-point success at Hillfoots.

Caithness will be looking to win at home against second-placed Grangemouth Stags to keep their title hopes on track, while the most competitive game in the division could be at Dunfermline where the home team host unbeaten Ellon, who see themselves as possible promotion hopefuls.

In Caley 2 North, something will have to give in Elgin where new leaders 2nd Highland take on second place Moray, who are also unbeaten.

In Caley 3 North, 2nd Gordonians are already 15 points clear of the chasing pack, having won their first four games all with try bonus points.

In better the news the 2nd XV juggernaut continues with another bonus point win over @AURFC1870 to keep up thier perfect start to the season — Gordonian RFC (@GordoniansRFC) October 3, 2021

A win with a similar outcome would take the Countesswells 20 points ahead of second-placed RAF Lossiemouth, who are the visitors.

Arguably the biggest success story in all four leagues is at Dyce where the Aberdeen side are three points clear of 2nd Caithness at the top of the division, despite having to play all their home games at Ellon due to their facilities at Dyce not being deemed fit for purpose due to Covid restrictions.

Club president Phil Horsfall was delighted with the progress his side had made but said: “This has not been something which has been achieved overnight; it has been 10 years in the making.

“We like to think we can go up a league this season, but there’s a long way to go yet, including Saturday’s game against Aberdeen University Medics, who are just getting their campaign off the ground.

“If they are allowed to run the ball, they are dangerous opponents, but it’s sure to be a good running game of rugby.”