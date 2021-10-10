Rugby: Highland recover from slow start to record emphatic win against Watsonians

Highland made it four wins in a row, moving smoothly into the top half of National League 1 after recovering from a slow start against Watsonians to win 40-10.

The six-try win sets up a game on Saturday against league leaders Melrose at Canal Park to the delight of Highland’s head coach Dave Carson.

He said: “After losing our first two games we have settled into a great run of form in what is turning out to be a very competitive league.

“We made our usual slow start against Watsonians, falling seven points behind almost straight from the kick but once we found our feet, we were totally in charge.

“In fact we left a few scores out there today. We’re in a good place.”

Once the home side had got over conceding an early converted try and a penalty they moved into top gear, scoring three tries before half time to lead 19-10 at the break.

The Inverness side’s try scorers were Stephen Murray, Andrew Kellock and Andriu Murikoti, two of which were converted by full back Scott Fraser.

Highland dominated the second half, adding three more tries, attributed to Callum Carson, Craig Findlater and Rory Cross, all converted by the in-form Fraser, giving them a five point win but according to their demanding head coach, lots to work on for the big game with Melrose.

In Caley League One, Orkney have a six point lead at the head of the division after a try bonus win away to Hillfoots, outscoring the home side 45-13 and taking advantage of Ellon’s first defeat of the season at Dunfermline where they lost 22-3.

Aberdeen Wanderers continued their good run, moving into second place after beating Glenrothes 45-0 in Fife.

In Caley 2 North, the top of the table clash between leaders 2nd Highland and Moray in Elgin ended in a 20-20 draw.

Moray player-coach Cameron Hughes said: “Both sides fronted up. We’ll learn from the experience. It was a good game of rugby.”

Shire ease to win at Woodside

In the same division, Aberdeenshire gave head coach Charlie Catto his first win of the season when they outclassed 2nd Aberdeen Grammar at Woodside, running out 55-17 winners.

“Our season started today. We won’t look back after this,” said Catto.

There was also a first win for Mackie FPs who beat Banff 40-7.

Gordonians raced into a 15-point lead at the head of Caley 3 North after recording their fifth consecutive try bonus win when they comfortably beat RAF Lossiemouth 31-11, while Garioch moved into second place after a high-scoring contest against Aberdeen University which the Inverurie side won 36-26.

In Caley 4 North, Dyce retained their top place in a keenly fought affair where they fended off the challenge of Aberdeen University Medics at Ellon, easing through 22-14, while Deeside kept up the pressure with a 34-7 win at home to Inverness Craig Dunain.

The sporting gesture of the day was at Turriff in the battle of two of the new teams with the home side running out comprehensive 107-0 winners against Taexali despite the visitors being loaned a player after turning up one short.