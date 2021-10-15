Rugby: Aberdeen Wanderers and Caithness look to close the gap at top of Caley Division 1

Aberdeen Wanderers and Caithness will seek to take advantage of Caley Division 1 leaders Orkney not being in action tomorrow when they take on Blairgowrie and Hillfoots as they look to close the six-point gap the islanders have opened up at the top.

Wanderers look to have the easier task at home to Hillfoots and they will be looking to build on their impressive 45-0 win at Glenrothes last week.

Director of rugby Russell Arthur said: “Not only did we score tries, but preventing the Fifers from scoring a point gave us great encouragement, taking us to second place in the league.”

Evan sets new standard

Caithness will also be bidding to consolidate after handing Grangemouth Stags their first defeat of the season.

The highlight of the 39-0 win was the two tries scored by Evan Sutherland, enabling the talented back-rower to beat his father’s record of 167 touchdowns for the club.

“They were both great achievements, but Evan now has the opportunity to go on to score 200 and more. Hopefully he will start the new run at Blairgowrie on Saturday,” said Ewan Boyd, the Millbank side’s head coach.

In the same division, Ellon will want to bounce back quickly from losing out 22-3 at Dunfermline, which is bad news for bottom side Glenrothes, who are the visitors to the Meadows.

In Caley 2 North, Moray can go back to the top of the division should they beat 2nd Aberdeen Grammar, while league leaders 2nd Highland are not in action.

Ross Sutherland are at home to Mackie FP’s with both teams set on pushing up to challenge for promotion.

Dyce travel north in search of points

Caley 4 North leaders Dyce make the long haul to Thurso where they play 2nd Caithness, but full of the confidence of winning, especially after their fine 22-14 win over Aberdeen University Medics.

Dyce’s new president Nick Cheyne said: “We are under no illusions about the challenge of this trip, never mind the game, but we are in good heart after a good start to the season.”

Second-placed Deeside travel to meet 2nd Ellon.