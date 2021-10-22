Callum Carson says high-flying Highland must keep focus on Cartha Queen’s Park before looking at Biggar picture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Callum Carson says high-flying Highland must keep focus on Cartha Queen’s Park before looking at Biggar picture

By Andy Skinner
October 22, 2021, 11:45 am
Highland RFC's Callum Carson (centre)
Highland RFC's Callum Carson (centre)

Highland co-captain Callum Carson says his side cannot let their focus slip beyond Saturday’s National 1 encounter away to Cartha Queen’s Park.

The Inverness outfit have reignited their title push with five straight victories, after losing their opening two matches.

The Highland men now sit fifth, but only three points adrift of leaders Biggar, who they face next weekend.

Carson says any thoughts about a potential top-of-the-table showdown must be parked until his side have done the business against second-bottom Cartha, who have only one win to their name so far.

He said: “The Biggar game has the potential to be a huge game, but if we don’t beat Cartha, it won’t have as much importance.

“We are focusing on getting a result down at Cartha, and then we can look at Biggar after that.

“Cartha are actually doing quite well. Their league position maybe doesn’t say that, but we watched their video against Melrose from the previous week and they did really well. They were right in it until about 15 minutes to go when Melrose scored a couple of tries.

“They will be a tough test, especially down there.”

Following three successive home victories, Highland will now play back-to-back away fixtures.

Carson is calling for his side to make the necessary adjustment to their game from their slick Canal Park surface.

Carson, the son of Highland head coach Davie, added: “It’s not the best of pitches down there.

Highland head coach Davie Carson.

“The pack will have to step up and be dominant there. That probably works against us when we are so used to playing and training on such a good surface.

“Even on wet, wintry nights, we can still play the brand of rugby we want to.

“When we go down to a muddy pitch, we have to adapt. The next two weeks will be pretty similar against Cartha and Biggar, which are both boggy pitches with long grass.

“We will maybe have to tweak how we play a bit.”

Carson feels last weekend’s 26-20 victory over Melrose, which knocked the Borders outfit off the league summit, can provide a further confidence boost.

He added: “Things are going well. We didn’t start the season very well, but the last five games have been good.

“We have not been perfect by any stretch of the word, but performances have been improving.

“That came to a head on Saturday. We really matched them up front. Our scrum was really dominant, our line-out was the best it had been all season, and the backs played really well. It was good to see it all come together, but there are definitely still things to work on.

“It will mean nothing if we don’t back it up in the next few weekends, but it gives the boys confidence that when we are on our game we can beat the best team in the league at the moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]