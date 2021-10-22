Callum Carson says high-flying Highland must keep focus on Cartha Queen’s Park before looking at Biggar picture

Highland co-captain Callum Carson says his side cannot let their focus slip beyond Saturday’s National 1 encounter away to Cartha Queen’s Park.

The Inverness outfit have reignited their title push with five straight victories, after losing their opening two matches.

The Highland men now sit fifth, but only three points adrift of leaders Biggar, who they face next weekend.

Carson says any thoughts about a potential top-of-the-table showdown must be parked until his side have done the business against second-bottom Cartha, who have only one win to their name so far.

He said: “The Biggar game has the potential to be a huge game, but if we don’t beat Cartha, it won’t have as much importance.

“We are focusing on getting a result down at Cartha, and then we can look at Biggar after that.

“Cartha are actually doing quite well. Their league position maybe doesn’t say that, but we watched their video against Melrose from the previous week and they did really well. They were right in it until about 15 minutes to go when Melrose scored a couple of tries.

“They will be a tough test, especially down there.”

Following three successive home victories, Highland will now play back-to-back away fixtures.

Carson is calling for his side to make the necessary adjustment to their game from their slick Canal Park surface.

Carson, the son of Highland head coach Davie, added: “It’s not the best of pitches down there.

“The pack will have to step up and be dominant there. That probably works against us when we are so used to playing and training on such a good surface.

“Even on wet, wintry nights, we can still play the brand of rugby we want to.

“When we go down to a muddy pitch, we have to adapt. The next two weeks will be pretty similar against Cartha and Biggar, which are both boggy pitches with long grass.

“We will maybe have to tweak how we play a bit.”

Carson feels last weekend’s 26-20 victory over Melrose, which knocked the Borders outfit off the league summit, can provide a further confidence boost.

He added: “Things are going well. We didn’t start the season very well, but the last five games have been good.

“We have not been perfect by any stretch of the word, but performances have been improving.

“That came to a head on Saturday. We really matched them up front. Our scrum was really dominant, our line-out was the best it had been all season, and the backs played really well. It was good to see it all come together, but there are definitely still things to work on.

“It will mean nothing if we don’t back it up in the next few weekends, but it gives the boys confidence that when we are on our game we can beat the best team in the league at the moment.”