Aberdeen Grammar: Corey Buchan believes it is a ‘make-or-break moment’ for club’s season

Corey Buchan acknowledges it has been difficult to stay positive for Aberdeen Grammar players during their winless start to the season.

Grammar sit bottom of the Premiership having lost their first six games, with their squad decimated by injuries.

They are entering must-win territory, as they head to Selkirk at the weekend. Victory would give the players – and the club – a much-needed lift.

“There’s only so much you can be positive about,” said Buchan. “We’ve got a good bunch of guys and we’re trying to continually encourage each other.

“We’ve got boys coming back which should give the team the boost it needs. But it is difficult to keep the positivity when you’re 0-6.

“There’s two very winnable games that Grammar are targeting. We’re playing third-bottom and second-bottom and boys are gunning for it.

“We’ve got to a point where it’s a make-or-break moment; these next two games are make or break. At least one of them has to be a win.”

Perhaps understandably, the topic of relegation has already been tackled, given Grammar’s desperate search for form.

“That word has already come up,” added Buchan. “They do not want to get relegated and do not want to play rugby and get beaten every week.

“I was hoping, along with a lot of players, to target a top-four finish. We’re nowhere close to that, so let’s start by winning games and try build momentum.”

They were beaten by Currie Chieftains in their last game and lost more players to injury, just when things appeared to be easing up on the injury front.

They have also had two Covid-enforced shutdowns. The second one saw the postponement of their home game against GHA last weekend, while they had their first at the end of pre-season, which saw their opening game shelved due to an outbreak.

“It’s nothing to do with Aberdeen Grammar, but with boys’ availability post-Covid – everyone’s working arrangements have changed, people are in different locations, have different commitments,” said Buchan.

“We didn’t have the best pre-season and that has not helped the start of the campaign. We had limited games due to opposition and player availability and that has contributed to boys not being battle-hardened, or had a full-contact pre-season to get them up to speed for the season ahead.

“We have been ridden by injuries; I think it’s 21 injuries and when we’re trying to field two teams, that’s a huge amount. That’s one of my issues with Aberdeen rugby in general – there’s too many teams and not enough players.

“There are other teams that have injuries. That’s not our immediate excuse as to why we’re not winning. Things are looking up and guys are coming back.

“Some of the scorelines have flattered the opposition and if Grammar could string 80 minutes together, some of the scorelines would be a lot closer and probably a few wins in there.”

Buchan moved across the city last summer, swapping Gordonians for Grammar after head coach Ali O’Connor had a number of attempts at persuading him to sign.

The back row forward was part of the Gordonians side which won National Three in 2019 and made the switch 12 months later, albeit before the season was cancelled.

“It would have eaten at me if I didn’t go,” said Buchan. “Ali had spoken to me for a couple of years (about signing).

“When Gordonians were in National Three, there was a conversation and I know a few other boys were considering it as well. But we were in a good place and I’m glad we didn’t in the end, as we ended up winning National Three.

“National Two was a step too far. Fortunately they’ve started winning games again and finding their feet in National Two. They don’t look like they’re going to be in a relegation battle.

“I wanted to come over and give the Premiership a crack. I would say between National Two and the Premiership the skill-set is not that much different, the physicality, the size of players and speed of the game is no comparison.

“I’ve enjoyed it so far, but I’d enjoy it more once we start winning games.”