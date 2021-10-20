Inverness-born Jamie Dobie scores call-up to Scotland squad for autumn tests

Jamie Dobie has been selected for Scotland’s autumn internationals as he aims to make his full international debut in the Murrayfield showdowns.

The 20-year-old Glasgow Warriors scrum half will hope to be involved at some stage against Tonga, Australia, South Africa or Japan, with Tonga first up a week on Saturday.

Gregor Townsend has named his 42-man squad for the upcoming @autumnnations which kicks off a week on Saturday against Tonga.#AsOne — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) October 20, 2021

Former Highland youth Dobie, who has represented his country at under-16 and under-18 level, has impressed for the Warriors.

And his form sees him called up again, as he was for the latter stages of the Six Nations this year, without being used.

Notable performances lift Townsend

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is looking to give youth its chance within his 42-man pool when the time is right within the four fixtures in Edinburgh.

He said: “It’s exciting to bring together a blend of highly experienced and uncapped players for our first week of the Autumn Nations Series campaign.

“There have been some notable performances from both our home-based players and those at clubs outside of Scotland, which has enabled us as coaches to select a group which are playing well and will be motivated across the four games.

Great to have you back, #AsOne 💙 Take a look into Monday's training session at @Oriamscotland, joined by our Scotland Season Pass and Supporters Club members. pic.twitter.com/QUfDjXc9EP — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) October 20, 2021

“We also feel that this the right time to bring in some younger players given their early season form. They have created opportunities for themselves to represent their country and we believe that they will thrive in the Test match environment.

“We face four tough matches in four weeks and Tonga, Australia, South Africa and Japan each present a different challenge and an opportunity to perform in front of our people at BT Murrayfield.

“It’s great to hear that we will now play Australia in front of a capacity crowd at BT Murrayfield, and it means a huge amount to the players to have this level of support.”

Four Murrayfield showdowns

The fixtures are: Tonga on Saturday, October 30 at 2.30pm; Australia on Sunday, November 7 at 2.15pm; South Africa on Saturday, November 13 at 1pm, and Japan on Saturday, November 20 at 1pm.