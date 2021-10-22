Rugby: Leaders Orkney return to Caley 1 action against Aberdeen Wanderers

Orkney will be back in action on Saturday, still leading Caley Division 1, but closely pursued by Dunfermline who look to the biggest threat to the islanders’ promotion hopes.

The latter outfit’s convincing 22-3 win over Ellon was a statement which showed Orkney need to keep putting results on the board.

The far north team are at home to Aberdeen Wanderers this weekend. Wanderers had their own title prospects badly dented by Hillfoots at Groats Road last week when they lost 24-17.

Garry Coltherd, the Orkney head coach is, however, ready for the expected Wanderers backlash, and said: “They will be looking to bounce back, but we’re refreshed and are raring to go, especially on our own pitch.

“It’s another opportunity to send out the message that we are serious about going back to the national leagues.”

Elsewhere in the division, Ellon face a testing time away to Hillfoots, while Dunfermline are at home to Blairgowrie – who spiked the guns of Caithness last week, running out 21-17 winners in a league producing shocks every week.

In Caley 2 North, Banff will attempt to kick-start their season at home to a resurgent Ross Sutherland who are steadily climbing the table after a shaky start.

Meanwhile, 2nd Highland v 2nd Aberdeen Grammar in Inverness is off.

In Caley 3 North, 2nd Gordonians will be bidding to make it seven wins in a row when they travel to Stornaway, and will also be trying to pick up their seventh try bonus point.

In Caley 4 North, leaders Dyce are not in action, giving second-placed Deeside the opportunity to close the gap to six points. The Banchory side will need to be at their best when they host Aberdeen University Medics, who started their campaign only two weeks ago and could yet have a say on who goes up in the division.

The pick of the rest could be at Catto Park where Peterhead will attempt to fend off the challenge of 3rd Highland, who will be doing their level best to emulate the heroics of their first team in National League 1, while remaining unbeaten in the division.