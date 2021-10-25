Highland lose ground in National League 1 title race with defeat at Cartha Queen’s Park

Highland lost ground in the National League 1 title race after slipping to a 24-20 defeat against Cartha Queen’s Park in Glasgow after conceding a late try, leaving them with only the consolation of a losing bonus point for being within seven points of the home total.

For the Canal Park side’s head coach, Dave Carson, it just was not good enough.

He said: “After playing so well against Melrose last week, the players were warned not to take anything for granted, but we blew it, letting them in for a try in the last 10 minutes, and then failed to take our chances at the death.

“In fairness we played well in the first half and our winger Craig Findlater was the best player on the pitch.

“He scored a great try and was everywhere on the park as we sought to make it six wins in six games, but it wasn’t to be and we must get our act together for another huge challenge at Biggar.”

Highland applying pressure late and deep into Carthas half, and cough up the ball and Cartha clear to touch to end the game.

Well done to Cartha well deserved win.

Highland had the best of the first half, generally restricting the home side to their own half but Cartha managed to lead 9-8 at the break, thanks to three well struck penalties, while Highland had to settle for a try and a penalty.

The try came from Findlater who powered through the home ranks to touch down in the corner and while full back Scott Fraser was off target with the conversion, he was, however, spot on with a penalty to cut the home lead to one point.

Highland were slow out the blocks in the second half, slipping off tackles which led to two unconverted tries to trail 19-10 and left with a mountain to climb.

The visitors proved up to the occasion, hitting back with two touchdowns of their own, attributed to flanker Calum Carson and replacement Magnus Hendry to take a 20-19 lead to take into the last 15 minutes.

Cartha were not yet done, battling back with one of their own to take a 24-20 lead but helped by a less than convincing defence display from the northerners who try as they might were not able to find a winner.

Despite being camped on the home line, Cartha were resolved to hold out and this they did, winning the praise of Carson who said: “They are good at what they do, and defended well, but we really should have closed it when we went ahead midway through the second half.

“It’s a blow to our title hopes, especially with Biggar on the horizon next week, although coming back is a Highland speciality.”

Elsewhere in the division, Gala moved to the head of the league after beating Melrose 26-5 at the Greenyards, while Biggar’s march to the title was halted at Goldenacre where Heriots won 29-28.

Despite the reverse Highland are only four points off the pace, albeit with one more game played than the four teams above them.