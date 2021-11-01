Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rugby: Pressure mounting as Aberdeen Grammar slip to seventh straight defeat

By Jack Nixon
November 1, 2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O'Connor, centre.
A disappointing day for Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O'Connor.

Aberdeen Grammar’s place in the top amateur league must surely be in serious jeopardy after slipping to their seventh consecutive defeat in the Premiership following a 36-10 loss at Selkirk.

Worryingly for the Aberdeen side their hosts had until Saturday won only one game in the league.

Despite shipping six tries at Philiphaugh, it was difficult not to have sympathy for the beleaguered young Grammar team who been asked to get up in time for a 6am departure from the Granite City to play one of the most significant games in the history of the 128-year-old club.

The situation came about because of Scotland were scheduled to play Tonga in one of four autumn tests, resulting in Scottish Rugby instructing all clubs to play their scheduled league games on Saturday to kick off at 12.30pm.

In fairness to Grammar they approached Selkirk in a bid to rearrange a later kick off but were not able to renegotiate the arrangement, though no one in the Grammar camp was prepared to make the early start an excuse for their performance.

There was instead defiance from one of the new boys.

Corey Buchan, who moved across the city from Gordonians last season, said: “This is not about today but if we win one game we will go on and win more. We won’t go down.”

Aberdeen Grammar forward Corey Buchan.
Aberdeen Grammar forward Corey Buchan is confident his side can move up the table.

Grammar started brightly but faded, conceding three tries in the space of 12 minutes to effectively lose control of the game, but instead of folding found the energy and the will to battle back with a penalty and converted try to go into the break only 17-10 arrears.

The visitors felt they were still in contention despite the the territorial advantage being enjoyed by the Borderers.

Centre and captain Tom Aplin kicked the penalty and then converted hooker Glen Robertson’s pushover try.

The second half belonged to Selkirk who kept possession, denying the visitors a sniff of a try.

The Grammar defence remained solid but it was only a matter of time before the resurgent Selkirk scored the vital fourth try.

Two late touchdowns followed giving the final tally a flattering gloss but nonetheless deserved given the pressure enjoyed by the home team.

Winger Callum McNeill was a two try stand out for Selkirk, while the Grammar players to gain pass marks were No 8 Buchan, Aplin for his surging runs, Matt Schosser for his sterling effort in the front row and Scott Renfrew for his never say die commitment in the second row.

But the pick of the bunch was Sam Knudson, the Grammar No 10, who with ball in hand was always like to create problems but denied good ball with which to weave his magic.

November will prove to be an equally crucial month with two games against the improving Edinburgh Accies and a rearranged game against GHA, two of which are at Rubislaw.

Aplin added his brand of optimism to the day when he said: “I still believe it’s in us to come good.”

Highland’s matches in National 1, Caley North Division 2 and Division 4 were all postponed due to Covid-19.

