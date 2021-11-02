Scotland Autumn Series 2021: Rory Sutherland out of the Autumn but Scots load up on props

British Lion Rory Sutherland looks likely to play no part in Scotland’s Autumn Series matches as Scotland’s depth is getting tested at prop as well as second row.

Sutherland, who moved to Worcester from Edinburgh after being with the Lions in South Africa, has an oblique injury. He was one of two injured players among four removed from last week’s 42-strong squad in advance of the game against Australia on Sunday,

Scotland have called up three props to cover, all uncapped – Nick Auterac of Northampton, Javan Sebastian of Scarlets and Robin Hislop of Wasps. Second row Scott Cummings, although not being considered for the Wallabies, has rejoined the squad as he recovers from a broken hand.

Depth and call-ups will cover ‘Suzz’ absence

Defence coach Steve Tandy said it was a blow to lose Sutherland, but the Scots’ depth now is one of real quality.

“Losing someone like Suzz who has been in the environment of the Lions tour and with Scotland is a blow for us,” he said. “But (Pierre Schoeman) came in and played well at the weekend and Jamie Bhatti came off the bench and did well.

“All the props we’ve called in have been playing really well for their clubs. They were all involved in camp in the summer and the coaches then spoke really highly of them.

“We have (Oli) Kebble as well on the other side. It’s a pretty brutal game and you always get injuries, but an injury to Suzz is an opportunity for someone else.”

Schoeman set for the start

It seems certain that Schoeman will be the only survivor of the eight new caps from Saturday’s romp over Tonga to graduate to the Wallabies test. All the other exiles absent at the weekend checked in with a clean bill of health.

“The guys coming in were playing high profile games,” continued Tandy. “But a lot of the boys here stood up at the weekend, especially the new cappers, and everyone performed.

“It’s getting harder for us to pick the teams now, and for us as coaches that makes things exciting. We’re building some strength in depth and it was great to see the boys be ruthless on the weekend.”

The Scots are impressed by Australia’s recent run of five wins taking them back to third in the world. The run includes two wins at home over a Springbok team that had just beaten the Lions.

‘They’re averaging 30 points and three tries a game’

“They’re in good form and they’ve played a lot of tough rugby over the last few months – New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and then Japan,” he pointed out. “I think they’re averaging 30 points and three tries a game, so we know we’re going to be really tested.

“But we’re at home with a sellout crowd. The style we play is one where we want to express ourselves and take hold of the game.

“We know the Aussies will have the ball for a long time as well. But we want to play our own style of game. With or without the ball, we’ve had a really good balance this last couple of years. That’s going to be a key focus.

‘We have belief and it’s growing’

“To beat the world champions twice and the way they played doing it was an outstanding achievement. But we have belief and it’s growing in our performances.

“There’s been some outstanding wins by Scotland over Australia recently. We knocked off a few milestones recently, beating England at Twickenham, winning in Paris, beating Wales away from home.

“That all hadn’t happened in a long time, and it’s built confidence. We know it’s another huge test match for us but we’re looking to knock another over on Saturday.”

Rory Darge, the young Glasgow openside, is also out with an ankle injury. Magnus Bradbury and Damien Hoyland have returned to Edinburgh.