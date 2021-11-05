Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gordonians captain Danny Osugo insists his club will not be hauled into the relegation mire

By Paul Third
November 5, 2021, 11:45 am
Gordonians captain Danny Osugo.
Gordonians captain Danny Osugo is confident he and his team-mates will not haul the club into a relegation dogfight in the second half of the season.

The Countesswells side are 10th in the 12-team division, two points ahead of 11th placed Kirkcaldy and 10 points clear of bottom side Whitecraigs.

Gordonians are nine points adrift of ninth placed Preston Lodge, who they face on Saturday, and Osugo is confident his club will pull away from the drop zone.

He said: “I know we’re still above the relegation zone and if we could get a result at Preston Lodge this weekend it would be massive.

“We have to focus on ourselves. We know two go down from National 2 at the end of the season and I believe we are not one of the worst two teams in in this league. But it is up to us go out there and prove that.

“We’ve got a tough run ahead of us after the international break with games against Newton Stewart, GHK and Dumfries Saints before the winter break.

“I’m confident when we play Hamilton Bulls and Glasgow Accies again we can beat them.

“They’ve have some good results and done well to pick up points and upset a few teams but it is too early to be really looking at the table.”

Gordonians’ Angus Winning and Stewart’s Melville’s Alastair Scott clash in last week’s encounter at Countesswells.

Bonus points are vital

Gordonians came away with nothing to show for their efforts in a 27-17 home loss to Stewart’s Melville last weekend, much to the frustration of their captain.

Osugo is growing weary of the number of bonus point opportunities missed so far in the campaign and believes it is one aspect of matches which has to change in the second half of the season.

He said: “We’re hearing lots of positive feedback from opposition teams and while it’s nice to hear it is frustrating when you are coming away from games with nothing to show for it.

“We’ve left so many bonus points out there so far this season that it amounts to a win in this league and that only comes with experience and understanding how to manage games.

“There is improvement and we are competitive in a lot of games but we know this is a results business.

“There are a lot of positive things happening at the club and I’m feeling positive about our chances again this weekend.

“We’ve shown we can mix it but we have to take the same attacking, front-foot rugby we play at home on the road and that can only come from being aggressive.

“The next stage in the development of this team is to be get something from those games we don’t win. All those bonus points can add up come the end of the season.”

