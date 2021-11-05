Gordonians captain Danny Osugo insists his club will not be hauled into the relegation mire

Gordonians captain Danny Osugo is confident he and his team-mates will not haul the club into a relegation dogfight in the second half of the season.

The Countesswells side are 10th in the 12-team division, two points ahead of 11th placed Kirkcaldy and 10 points clear of bottom side Whitecraigs.

Gordonians are nine points adrift of ninth placed Preston Lodge, who they face on Saturday, and Osugo is confident his club will pull away from the drop zone.

He said: “I know we’re still above the relegation zone and if we could get a result at Preston Lodge this weekend it would be massive.

“We have to focus on ourselves. We know two go down from National 2 at the end of the season and I believe we are not one of the worst two teams in in this league. But it is up to us go out there and prove that.

“We’ve got a tough run ahead of us after the international break with games against Newton Stewart, GHK and Dumfries Saints before the winter break.

“I’m confident when we play Hamilton Bulls and Glasgow Accies again we can beat them.

“They’ve have some good results and done well to pick up points and upset a few teams but it is too early to be really looking at the table.”

Bonus points are vital

Gordonians came away with nothing to show for their efforts in a 27-17 home loss to Stewart’s Melville last weekend, much to the frustration of their captain.

Osugo is growing weary of the number of bonus point opportunities missed so far in the campaign and believes it is one aspect of matches which has to change in the second half of the season.

He said: “We’re hearing lots of positive feedback from opposition teams and while it’s nice to hear it is frustrating when you are coming away from games with nothing to show for it.

“We’ve left so many bonus points out there so far this season that it amounts to a win in this league and that only comes with experience and understanding how to manage games.

“There is improvement and we are competitive in a lot of games but we know this is a results business.

“There are a lot of positive things happening at the club and I’m feeling positive about our chances again this weekend.

“We’ve shown we can mix it but we have to take the same attacking, front-foot rugby we play at home on the road and that can only come from being aggressive.

“The next stage in the development of this team is to be get something from those games we don’t win. All those bonus points can add up come the end of the season.”