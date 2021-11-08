Rugby: Highland comeback foiled by injury time penalty

Highland’s hopes of promotion from National League 1 were dented by an injury time penalty, leaving the Inverness side devastated after coming from behind against a first class Gala side who had threatened to win with something in hand.

For head coach Dave Carson, the 16-15 defeat was hard to take, although he conceded it was fine game of rugby played in difficult, wet windy conditions.

He said: “You don’t mind losing to a team of the calibre of Gala, but on reflection it’s much tougher to have lost our first two games of the season to two lesser teams like Ayr and Kelso.

“We battled back from a sticky start in which we conceded two soft tries, and but for two lapses of concentration might just have held on in pulsating finish, but no complaints, it’s an 80 minute game.”

Highland’s inability to hit the ground running came back to haunt them, instead it was the title-chasing Netherdale side who were the sharper and more focused in opening stages.

Gala run through the phases, including one awesome forward drive in three minutes, enabling No 8 Euan Dods to plunder the home line for an unconverted try.

Worse was to follow in 25 minutes when a series of missed tackles allowed winger Fergus Johnston to run in Gala’s second touchdown and while the conversion was missed, things looked bleak for Highland, trailing 10-0 and having made no good use of the wind.

But as is the Highland way, the Canal Park side found the energy and the will to hit back, albeit on the stroke of half time when centre Rupeni Rokoduguni surged over for a try which stand off Scott Fraser kicked with some ease to make it 10-7.

Highland in fact made light of playing into strong wind in the second half, keeping tight control while forcing the Borderers on to the back foot, forcing them to leak a penalty in front of the posts.

Fraser duly tied up the scores at 10 apiece, only for Highland indiscipline to allow stand off Craig Dods a similarly easy shot at goal to regain the lead, ensuring the last 20 minutes was a frenzy of activity.

In 68 minutes home hooker Kevin Brown broke the Gala line with a searing 30 yard run, but while the veteran front rower was hauled down just short of the line, Highland had enough bodies up to send No 8 Owen McDonald over in the corner.

Fraser’s conversion was agonisingly short, leaving the game wide open at 15-13 going into the last stages, and while the northerners defended heroically, there was nothing they could do about the last gasp penalty, kicked by Dods to win a splendid game of rugby.

The result means Highland slide to seventh place, 11 points behind Heriots, but by no means out of contention in this dog eat dog competition.

Caithness come from behind to beat Aberdeen Wanderers

In Caley Division 1, Dunfermline moved into second place after thrashing Blairgowrie 55-0 while Caithness enjoyed a 34-10 win at home to Aberdeen Wanderers.

However, they had to come from 10-7 down at half-time to see off the doughty Groats Road side.

In the only game played in Caley 2 North, Aberdeenshire moved seamlessly into second place on the back of a 50-19 win away to Banff, setting the Woodsiders up for two home games against the leaders Moray and third placed 3rd place 2nd Highland in December.