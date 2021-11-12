Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Rugby

Aberdeen Grammar need to capitalise on run of home games – Mark New

By Jamie Durent
November 12, 2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Grammar back Mark New
Aberdeen Grammar back Mark New

The upcoming run of four home games are pivotal for Aberdeen Grammar as they look to get their season back on track.

Grammar are without a win in their opening eight games and sit bottom of the Premiership, with injuries and Covid having a hugely detrimental impact on their fortunes.

However, this weekend’s game against Edinburgh Accies is the first of four in a row at Rubislaw, an unusual but vital run which Grammar must capitalise on to drag themselves away from the foot of the table.

Centre Mark New, who has overcome ankle trouble to be fit for Saturday, understands the importance of making home advantage count.

“It’s been really tough for the lads traipsing down to the Borders and Edinburgh,” he said. “When it’s back-to-back, it takes it out of you.

Mark New joined Aberdeen Grammar last year

“Four games on the bounce here puts us in a really good position to get away from the survival battle.

“Everyone is aware of the position we’re in but it’s nothing new to the lads. Don’t get me wrong, it has been tough, but the mood has been good and with these four home games we’ve got something to be really excited about. ”

After Accies this weekend, GHA, Glasgow Hawks and Marr will all come to Aberdeen, as Ali O’Connor’s side look to grasp some much-needed momentum.

New joined the club last year but did not get to make his debut until 2021 because of the pandemic. In his first game he injured his ankle and missed seven games.

The injury crisis is something which has dogged Grammar all season and New is one of a few bodies which are close to a return, along with Nat Coe and Bryn Perrott.

“It was disappointing but I’ve been playing rugby long enough to expect it I suppose,” added New.

Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O'Connor, centre.
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O'Connor, centre.

“But I took it on the chin and looked forward to playing rugby again. I feel I can bring a lot to the team; I’m a bit of an older head even at 23 and hopefully, over the next few weeks, hopefully we can add a bit of clarity and structure in the midfield and really kick on.

“Hopefully we can get a few boys back sooner than expected and give ourselves a bit more depth over the next few games.”

