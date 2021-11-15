Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Opening 20 minute blitz costs Aberdeen Grammar dear against Edinburgh Accies

By Jack Nixon
November 15, 2021, 12:00 pm
Aberdeen Grammar's Ali Addy in action against Edinburgh Accies.
Aberdeen Grammar were left to rue a slow start as they slumped to another defeat in the Premiership.

Grammar made a brave but ultimately futile bid to shake off the threat of relegation from the Premiership, battling back from the early shock of falling 28 points behind to title contenders Edinburgh Accies at Rubislaw in only their third game at home but it was too little, too late as Accies ran out 42-19 winners.

After only 20 minutes, even the most faithful of Grammar supporters must have feared the worst, as their team shipped four converted tries.

Remarkably, Ali O’Connor’s men rallied with a good 20 minute spell of their own as the home team clawed their way back into the game to trail 28-14 at the break.

But it was not to be as the Edinburgh side regained their composure in the early part of second half, scoring what proved to be a vital try through centre Robbie Kent, enabling the Raeburn Place side to take control.

But even then the Aberdeen side were not finished, surging back to score arguably the best try of the afternoon, attributed to replacement Ben Renton, adding to the first half touchdowns of flanker Greig Ryan and winger Nathan Brown, both converted by centre and co-captain Tom Aplin.

Aberdeen Grammar’s Nathan Brown scored a try.

Accies were by this time well prepared for any further come back heroics, comfortably containing Grammar who succumbed to yet another break out for of Kent.

He made the game safe for the visitors whose win takes them into third place in the Premiership and well in contention for a play-off position involving the top four clubs.

For the visitors stand-off James Loomes was hugely influential, not only kicking six conversions out of six attempts but he also led his line with authority and vision.

What went on in those opening 20 minutes was hard to fathom, however, but it effectively ended the game as a contest, leaving even the Grammar coaching team puzzled by their team’s ineptitude, particularly as their charges had gone on to greater things from that point on.

“We just shouldn’t be in relegation trouble when we have players like flanker Ben Inglis in such dominating form,” said forwards coach Iain Stanger, a front row stalwart of the Grammar team in the early part of the 21st century.

Head coach Ali O’Connor was equally pushed to understand why his charges could not function for the full 80 minutes.

He said: “This game summed up our season. We have performed for 20 minute spells in most games.

“There were some notable performances out there today and not only in the Accies side. Ben Inglis was by far the best player on the field, while Patrick Mullholland made major impact from the bench in the pack and stand off Sam Knudson gave us all kind of options in attack.”

Accies may well go on to win the top amateur league but will be grateful to have survived the home onslaught and lived to tell the day.

The player’s pain at a successive ninth defeat was reflected by captain Aplin who said: “We bitterly regret our poor start to the game but there was sufficient moments there to convince us that we are progressing, making next week’s game here with GHA a make or break one. We’ll be giving it our best shot.”

As it stands, Grammar are 11 points behind Jed-Forest who since winning last on October 9 have not won a game.

Continuation of such a run of form could make them vulnerable to any late charge the Rubislaw side might be able to mount. Grammar might yet live to regret 59-36 defeat handed to them by the Borderers in September at Rubislaw.

