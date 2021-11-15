Scotland Autumn Test Series: AB Zondagh loves Scotland’s ‘DNA’ and made the right decision to come to Murrayfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Rugby

Scotland Autumn Test Series: AB Zondagh loves Scotland’s ‘DNA’ and made the right decision to come to Murrayfield

By Steve Scott
November 15, 2021, 10:00 pm
Alain-Basson 'AB' Zondagh has joined the Scotland coaching team this autumn.

Scotland’s new attack coach AB Zondagh saw enough in Scotland’s “DNA” to prise him away from the European champions Toulouse and link up with Zoom buddy Gregor Townsend.

The pair had linked up during lockdown to compare notes and philosophies when the South African was skills and attack coach with the French and European champions.

When Mike Blair moved on from that role with Scotland to Edinburgh, it seems Townsend knew exactly who he wanted.

Lockdown link-up

Zondagh and Townsend share rugby philosophies.

“Myself and Gregor had been in contact a couple of times before,” he said. “We spoke over lockdown and shared some information, and tried to learn from each other.

“So, the initial face-to-face was over video. And the relationship just kind of built from there.”

“Then the job came up and I know that they were looking at a couple of candidates, so I think it was the normal process of vetting and in the end there was a decision made.

“For me, it was a very attractive opportunity to go from club to international, which is a different challenge.

“The DNA of the way Scotland have played over the years is something which is very attractive to me as a coach.

“It is a dangerous team who are not scared to play, and that speaks to my DNA as a coach.”

‘I know it’s definitely the right decision’

It was a bind to leave such an organisation as Toulouse, but he feels he made the right decision.

“I just feel like this is another challenge, and it’s a big new one for me,” he continued. “Now that I’ve arrived here, I hoped before but I know now that it’s definitely the right decision.

“I’m learning and growing as a coach, and it’s a really, really exciting group of players to work with. I’m really happy to be here.”

There was a briefly strange feeling when the anthems were played on Saturday, but Zondagh has full confidence that the team will grow until they next meet South Africa in the World Cup.

‘We can beat them both’

“I’m convinced we can beat one out of the two, in fact we can beat them both,” in reference to other pool rivals Ireland.

“We’ve still got time, and there has been big lessons learned from the weekend. But we can also take a lot of confidence out of the good things we’ve done.

“I don’t think South Africa is going to change the way they play. But we as a team will keep learning, keep evolving and keep getting better with each game we play.

“Because they are so rigid they do have certain weaknesses. But there are also things that you can’t get away from.

“Set-piece and physicality are two things which will always be there. They will always have a massive impact on any match they are involved in. Those are the areas which any team who wants to compete has to at least match up.

“But Scotland is able to mix it up. They can box if they need to, but they can chuck the ball around as well if they need to. This weekend against Japan we will work to a new plan with the aim of winning, but also playing rugby that’s true to us.”

From one end of the spectrum to another

The contrast between South Africa and the speedy Japanese could hardly be more stark.

“It’s the two far ends of the spectrum,” he said. “We expect a big challenge, but a challenge that we’re up for.

“They have a very smart coaching team so we have to expect the unexpected against them. We definitely must not underestimate them as they’re a very strong side.

“They didn’t put out their full-strength side at the weekend (beating Portugal 38-25). I wouldn’t read too much into that game. We have to concentrate for 80 minutes if we want to win.”

