Rugby: Davie Carson urges consistency from Highland in bid to climb National 1

Highland head coach Davie Carson says his side must bring the same focus to every game as they aim to climb the National 1 table.

The Inverness outfit have enjoyed some impressive results this term, with the league’s top two sides Heriot’s Blues and Melrose among those they have defeated.

Highland slipped up against Cartha Queen’s Park in their last away outing though, and occupy seventh place following their 16-15 loss to Gala on November 6.

Following a two-week break from action, Highland make the trip to Stirling Wolves tonight.

With 11 points separating his side from the summit, Carson is targeting consistency from a crucial run of upcoming fixtures.

He said: “We had a good session on Tuesday, the boys were really focused.

“After the Cartha game, we realise that every game is huge. We can’t just turn up just because we have beaten someone at the top of the league.

“The teams at the bottom are still going to be a big test, which it was down at Cartha to our cost.

“It’s going to be a tough game down in Stirling, they are sitting just below us.

“We beat them down there the last time we played. We started really well, but they came back at us, and it was quite close towards the end.

“I watched their game against Melrose and there were only two points in it. They are going OK.”

Highland relishing Friday night action

Carson says his players are keen to embrace their Friday night billing, against a Stirling side sitting five points behind them in eighth position.

He added: “It’s good to get the game played. The boys are quite happy heading down for a Friday as it’s not that far, so we will head down late in the afternoon.

“We were going to train Monday and Wednesday, but the boys were quite happy to keep it as normal.

“We had a full session on Tuesday and a very light 40-minute run out on Thursday to go through a few things. There hasn’t been much disruption at all.”

Highland will be without Rupeni Rokoduguni due to army commitments, however, Carson will welcome Stevie Murray back following a damaged finger.

Craig Findlater is also back, with the police officer having been unavailable in recent weeks, having worked during the COP26 summit in Glasgow.