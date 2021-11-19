Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Davie Carson urges consistency from Highland in bid to climb National 1

By Andy Skinner
November 19, 2021, 11:45 am
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland head coach Davie Carson.

Highland head coach Davie Carson says his side must bring the same focus to every game as they aim to climb the National 1 table.

The Inverness outfit have enjoyed some impressive results this term, with the league’s top two sides Heriot’s Blues and Melrose among those they have defeated.

Highland slipped up against Cartha Queen’s Park in their last away outing though, and occupy seventh place following their 16-15 loss to Gala on November 6.

Following a two-week break from action, Highland make the trip to Stirling Wolves tonight.

With 11 points separating his side from the summit, Carson is targeting consistency from a crucial run of upcoming fixtures.

He said: “We had a good session on Tuesday, the boys were really focused.

“After the Cartha game, we realise that every game is huge. We can’t just turn up just because we have beaten someone at the top of the league.

“The teams at the bottom are still going to be a big test, which it was down at Cartha to our cost.

“It’s going to be a tough game down in Stirling, they are sitting just below us.

“We beat them down there the last time we played. We started really well, but they came back at us, and it was quite close towards the end.

“I watched their game against Melrose and there were only two points in it. They are going OK.”

Highland relishing Friday night action

Carson says his players are keen to embrace their Friday night billing, against a Stirling side sitting five points behind them in eighth position.

He added: “It’s good to get the game played. The boys are quite happy heading down for a Friday as it’s not that far, so we will head down late in the afternoon.

“We were going to train Monday and Wednesday, but the boys were quite happy to keep it as normal.

“We had a full session on Tuesday and a very light 40-minute run out on Thursday to go through a few things. There hasn’t been much disruption at all.”

Rupeni Rokoduguni of Highland on his way to scoring a try for Highland.

Highland will be without Rupeni Rokoduguni due to army commitments, however, Carson will welcome Stevie Murray back following a damaged finger.

Craig Findlater is also back, with the police officer having been unavailable in recent weeks, having worked during the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]