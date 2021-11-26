Rugby: Orkney and Caithness bid to maintain Caley Division 1 momentum

Orkney and Caithness will lead the return to Caledonia action tomorrow after a month’s break by bidding to maintain the pace at the head of affairs in Caley Division 1.

Orkney welcome Grangemouth Stags to Pickaquoy where the islanders, while Caithness are away to bottom side Glenrothes who have yet to win a game in six starts.

One intriguing encounter is the Aberdeen Wanderers versus Ellon game where two teams who have aspirations of catching the leading pair meet.

Recent form suggests the Meadows side are the more fancied, especially after their shock but merited win at home to Orkney.

Banff welcome leaders Moray

In Caley 2 North, league leaders Moray will be seeking to extend their lead, while maintaining their unbeaten record when they travel to Duff House to play Banff who have not enjoyed the best of luck.

Cameron Hughes, player-coach of the Elgin side was wary of the challenge.

“Banff at home are dangerous opponents but these are the games we need to win, if we are to be promoted,” he said.

The game of the day in this division may well be at Invergordon where Ross Sutherland have demonstrated some form of late, and could just surprise high-flying Aberdeenshire who are on fire after a sluggish start to the season, including losing to tomorrow’s opponents when the two met earlier in the season.

The most closely fought game in Caley 3 North will be at RAF Lossiemouth where the second placed home side take on third place Garioch.

Dyce, the Caley 4 North leaders, are away to Turriff, while second placed Deeside are at home to Aberdeen University Medics.