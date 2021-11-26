Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rugby: Orkney and Caithness bid to maintain Caley Division 1 momentum

By Jack Nixon
November 26, 2021, 6:00 am
Caithness and Orkney return to action this weekend.
Orkney and Caithness will lead the return to Caledonia action tomorrow after a month’s break by bidding to maintain the pace at the head of affairs in Caley Division 1.

Orkney welcome Grangemouth Stags to Pickaquoy where the islanders, while Caithness are away to bottom side Glenrothes who have yet to win a game in six starts.

One intriguing encounter is the Aberdeen Wanderers versus Ellon game where two teams who have aspirations of catching the leading pair meet.

Recent form suggests the Meadows side are the more fancied, especially after their shock but merited win at home to Orkney.

Banff welcome leaders Moray

In Caley 2 North, league leaders Moray will be seeking to extend their lead, while maintaining their unbeaten record when they travel to Duff House to play Banff who have not enjoyed the best of luck.

Cameron Hughes, player-coach of the Elgin side was wary of the challenge.

“Banff at home are dangerous opponents but these are the games we need to win, if we are to be promoted,” he said.

The game of the day in this division may well be at Invergordon where Ross Sutherland have demonstrated some form of late, and could just surprise high-flying Aberdeenshire who are on fire after a sluggish start to the season, including losing to tomorrow’s opponents when the two met earlier in the season.

The most closely fought game in Caley 3 North will be at RAF Lossiemouth where the second placed home side take on third place Garioch.

Dyce, the Caley 4 North leaders, are away to Turriff, while second placed Deeside are at home to Aberdeen University Medics.

 

