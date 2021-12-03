Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Aberdeen Grammar out to capitalise on positive mood after getting first league win under their belts

By Jamie Durent
December 3, 2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O'Connor.
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O'Connor.

A week can make a huge difference in the fortunes of a team and Ali O’Connor hopes that rings true for Aberdeen Grammar.

Last weekend saw Grammar end their 10-game losing streak with an emphatic 38-13 win over Glasgow Hawks at Rubislaw, in a game that beat the weather and put their desperate run to bed.

O’Connor has been steadfast in his belief nothing had been decided, in terms of their Premiership fortunes. They are still 10 points adrift at the bottom but travel to nearest-rivals Jed Forest on December 11.

But one win has ensured they finally have a platform to build on.

“There was definitely a difference in the clubhouse and the changing room afterwards,” added O’Connor. “It was a pretty happy place. A lot of people with a lot of smiles, not just players but supporters as well.

“They were wanting to speak to the players and staff to say congratulations, which was really nice. There was a big buzz around training (during the week) and hopefully there’s more positive stuff to come.”

Grammar have their fourth home game in a row tomorrow, with second-placed Marr heading to the north-east. Corey Buchan will miss out with a knee problem but Mark New is available again after fresh injury problems.

O’Connor was impressed with the impact of Archie Andrade, who came into the squad against Hawks last weekend. Andrade comes from a Rugby League background, having turned out for Aberdeen Warriors and been a Scotland under-19 international.

“He came into the team and really provided a bit of defensive spark,” said the Grammar head coach. “He did really well.

“He was injured in pre-season so we’ve not really seen that much of him. He’s been at training the last two weeks and shown he’s got a bit of an edge about him.

“I played Rugby League with him when he was just a youngster – he was outstanding playing senior rugby when he was about 15. He’s got plenty of skill and bravery and someone we’re keen to get a bit more time on the pitch this weekend.”

Corey Buchan will miss out this weekend for Aberdeen Grammar
Corey Buchan will miss out this weekend for Aberdeen Grammar

Competition for places is increasing and giving O’Connor and the Grammar coaching staff decisions to make, a quandary they have not had too often this season.

This weekend will also see the return of the second XV, who have not played since October 9 due to Covid issues and a shortage of players. They are away to Banff.

The focus now as a club is moving forward, ensuring that getting their first win on the board is not a one-off.

“It would be really good if it wasn’t Marr coming up at the weekend. We know what they’re all about, we’ve had a pretty wretched record against them,” said O’Connor.

“It’s a chance to see how some of the guys played on Saturday, who haven’t played that much, get a little bit more game-time.

“We’re trying do as well as we can against Marr, get boys bedded in, then have a real assault on Jed when we go down there on December 11. That’s the big game we’re building towards.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]