Aberdeen Grammar out to capitalise on positive mood after getting first league win under their belts

A week can make a huge difference in the fortunes of a team and Ali O’Connor hopes that rings true for Aberdeen Grammar.

Last weekend saw Grammar end their 10-game losing streak with an emphatic 38-13 win over Glasgow Hawks at Rubislaw, in a game that beat the weather and put their desperate run to bed.

O’Connor has been steadfast in his belief nothing had been decided, in terms of their Premiership fortunes. They are still 10 points adrift at the bottom but travel to nearest-rivals Jed Forest on December 11.

But one win has ensured they finally have a platform to build on.

“There was definitely a difference in the clubhouse and the changing room afterwards,” added O’Connor. “It was a pretty happy place. A lot of people with a lot of smiles, not just players but supporters as well.

“They were wanting to speak to the players and staff to say congratulations, which was really nice. There was a big buzz around training (during the week) and hopefully there’s more positive stuff to come.”

It’s full time at Rubislaw @ABDNRugby 38 @GlasgowHawks1 13. A tremendous performance from the whole squad seals the first win of the season and a 5 pointer at that! — Aberdeen Grammar Rugby (@ABDNRugby) November 27, 2021

Grammar have their fourth home game in a row tomorrow, with second-placed Marr heading to the north-east. Corey Buchan will miss out with a knee problem but Mark New is available again after fresh injury problems.

O’Connor was impressed with the impact of Archie Andrade, who came into the squad against Hawks last weekend. Andrade comes from a Rugby League background, having turned out for Aberdeen Warriors and been a Scotland under-19 international.

“He came into the team and really provided a bit of defensive spark,” said the Grammar head coach. “He did really well.

“He was injured in pre-season so we’ve not really seen that much of him. He’s been at training the last two weeks and shown he’s got a bit of an edge about him.

“I played Rugby League with him when he was just a youngster – he was outstanding playing senior rugby when he was about 15. He’s got plenty of skill and bravery and someone we’re keen to get a bit more time on the pitch this weekend.”

Competition for places is increasing and giving O’Connor and the Grammar coaching staff decisions to make, a quandary they have not had too often this season.

This weekend will also see the return of the second XV, who have not played since October 9 due to Covid issues and a shortage of players. They are away to Banff.

The focus now as a club is moving forward, ensuring that getting their first win on the board is not a one-off.

“It would be really good if it wasn’t Marr coming up at the weekend. We know what they’re all about, we’ve had a pretty wretched record against them,” said O’Connor.

“It’s a chance to see how some of the guys played on Saturday, who haven’t played that much, get a little bit more game-time.

“We’re trying do as well as we can against Marr, get boys bedded in, then have a real assault on Jed when we go down there on December 11. That’s the big game we’re building towards.”