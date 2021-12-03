Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Davie Carson looking for redemption when Highland take on Kelso

By Andy Skinner
December 3, 2021, 11:45 am
Davie Carson.


Highland head coach Davie Carson is eager to right the wrongs of his side’s last outing against Kelso when the sides meet at Canal Park on Saturday.

Carson was highly critical of his side when they suffered a 43-3 loss in the Borders on September 11, which consigned them to back-to-back opening defeats.

Following the match, Carson described Highland as “barely recognisable” from previous seasons.

Carson has been thrilled with the response of his side however, having won seven of their nine matches since.

Although they remain seventh in National 1, the Inverness outfit are only nine points adrift of leaders Heriot’s Blues.



Carson is eager to remain in the mix, and he said: “We just want to put a performance in. Down there we didn’t perform at all, we didn’t turn up on the day.

“As I said back then, it was the worst performance under my coaching leadership.

“They have certainly learned from that and they have been fantastic since. We have lost a couple on the way, but we have really picked up a bit of momentum.

“Two away wins on the trot is massive in this league. If we can get a home win this week, it moves us on to a big game against Heriot’s before Christmas.

“We need to just stay in the mix. Melrose went to Heriot’s and won which pegged them back a bit.

“We have seen it already – everyone can beat everyone.”

Highland were 18-10 winners at Ayr last weekend, with Carson pleased with the level of performance shown by his players in recent weeks.

He added: “The boys have trained really well in the last few weeks since the Cartha game.

“We were unlucky against Gala, but we have been playing some good rugby and really controlling games.

“We have been working on seeing games out in our coaching. We need to put in the hard tempo when we are ahead and be sensible with the ball, and they have really learned and done that.

“It has been great to watch. The first half was the best we have played. We were in total control of the game and got ourselves 12-0 up.

“Even in the first half hour of the second half, we got penalties and kicked them.

“The boys were out on their feet, and Ayr got two tries in the last eight minutes, but I was delighted with the performance.

“Everyone loves playing at home. We will have another bumper crowd, all the hospitality is sold out.”

Carson’s options are bolstered by the return of brothers Andrew and Craig Findlater, while Grant Jamieson also returns from an ankle injury.

