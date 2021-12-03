Davie Carson looking for redemption when Highland take on Kelso

Highland head coach Davie Carson is eager to right the wrongs of his side’s last outing against Kelso when the sides meet at Canal Park on Saturday.

Carson was highly critical of his side when they suffered a 43-3 loss in the Borders on September 11, which consigned them to back-to-back opening defeats.

Following the match, Carson described Highland as “barely recognisable” from previous seasons.

Carson has been thrilled with the response of his side however, having won seven of their nine matches since.

Although they remain seventh in National 1, the Inverness outfit are only nine points adrift of leaders Heriot’s Blues.

Carson is eager to remain in the mix, and he said: “We just want to put a performance in. Down there we didn’t perform at all, we didn’t turn up on the day.

“As I said back then, it was the worst performance under my coaching leadership.

“They have certainly learned from that and they have been fantastic since. We have lost a couple on the way, but we have really picked up a bit of momentum.

“Two away wins on the trot is massive in this league. If we can get a home win this week, it moves us on to a big game against Heriot’s before Christmas.

“We need to just stay in the mix. Melrose went to Heriot’s and won which pegged them back a bit.

“We have seen it already – everyone can beat everyone.”

Highland were 18-10 winners at Ayr last weekend, with Carson pleased with the level of performance shown by his players in recent weeks.

He added: “The boys have trained really well in the last few weeks since the Cartha game.

“We were unlucky against Gala, but we have been playing some good rugby and really controlling games.

“We have been working on seeing games out in our coaching. We need to put in the hard tempo when we are ahead and be sensible with the ball, and they have really learned and done that.

“It has been great to watch. The first half was the best we have played. We were in total control of the game and got ourselves 12-0 up.

“Even in the first half hour of the second half, we got penalties and kicked them.

“The boys were out on their feet, and Ayr got two tries in the last eight minutes, but I was delighted with the performance.

“Everyone loves playing at home. We will have another bumper crowd, all the hospitality is sold out.”

Carson’s options are bolstered by the return of brothers Andrew and Craig Findlater, while Grant Jamieson also returns from an ankle injury.