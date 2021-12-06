National League round-up: Vital wins for Highland and Gordonians

An error occurred. Please try again.

Highland and Gordonians registered superb wins in National League 1 and 2, sending out a clear message that the game in the Caledonia area has improved immeasurably in the second half of the season.

The wins demand respect from clubs throughout the country.

Highland were particularly impressive, amply extracting full revenge over Kelso who earlier in the campaign had thrashed the Inverness side 43-3 in the Borders.

Head coach David Carson was ecstatic after his side’s 32-20, try bonus win at Canal Park.

He said: “We played some wonderful, quality rugby, keeping us in the promotion mix in National League 1.

“Our finishing was just superb, making it eight wins in 10 games, setting up nicely our clash with Heriots in Edinburgh next week before we take a Christmas break break.

“Our back row of Callum Carson, Gordon Gregor and Owen McDonald were just tremendous.”

As has become the Highland way, the home team started slowly but once they hit top gear there was no stopping them and it enabled them to come from behind to lead 15-8 at the break.

The second half belonged to Highland who added a further two tries, talking them into a commanding 32-8 lead with only two late tries from Kelso giving the score respectability.

The home try scorers were McDonald, Temocci Junior, Craig Findlater and Carson, while stand off Ben Webb kicked three conversions and two penalties, taking Highland into fifth place but only four points behind leaders Heriots.

Gordonians stun National 2 leaders GHK at Countesswells

Gordonians of National League 2 were no less impressive, stunning league leaders GHK with an all action performance the Glasgow side could not match.

The Aberdeen side ran out convincing 30-5 winners, handing the visitors only their second defeat of the season.

In appalling conditions the home pack led superbly by two try hooker Tom Williams were described by assistant coach Ryan Morrice as “just immense.”

Club president Matthew Brechin was equally excited by the performance which gives the Countesswells side a great chance of avoiding relegation.

Brechin said: “In what can only be called apocalyptic weather, the boys defended magnificently and then put pressure on GHK in the right places.

“It’s a great response from a club which has now won two in a row.

I am so proud of them including the 15 players who went to Shetland over the weekend and came away with a 22-21 win in Caley 3 North.”

In addition to the Williams double, lock Scott Johnston also scored two tries, while stand off Alex Fraser kicked two conversions and two penalties.

Gordonians led 8-5 at the break but pulled away with a further 22 points in the second half.