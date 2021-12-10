Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rugby

Rugby: Caley sides look to sign off in style before winter break

By Jack Nixon
December 10, 2021, 6:00 am
Mackie FPs head to Canal Park to take on Highland 2nd.

Caledonian rugby will go into hibernation for a month but not before some of the most significant games of the season are played on Saturday.

This includes a mouthwatering Caley Division 1 derby clash at Thurso where third placed Caithness play host to league leaders Orkney.

The islanders’ head coach Garry Coltherd is aware of the challenge the Millbank side will bring.

He said: “Having struggled to get past a determined Blairgowrie (17-14) last week after losing 52-19 away to Ellon in the previous match we know we’ll need to raise our game away to Caithness if we are to claim the only promotion slot.

“If we can’t get up for our big derby challenge then there is really something wrong.”

His opposite number Ewan Boyd will be looking for an improved display after a disappointing 12-7 reverse at Hillfoots last week.

Elsewhere, Dunfermline will be on hand to take any advantage of an Orkney slip when they host Hillfoots.

Another significant game will be played in Grangemouth where Ellon are the visitors with both sides harbouring hopes of a run at the title but knowing a defeat would make such a prospect unlikely.

In Caley 2 North Aberdeenshire take on Moray at Woodside where head coach Charlie Catto has taken Shire to within touching distance of promotion, based on a strong pack who, after losing their first two games, have forced their way into second place.

A win would take them above leaders Moray who under their young, aspiring player-coach Cameron Hughes have been performing their own heroics, and have yet to taste defeat; their only disappointment coming in a 20-20 draw with 2nd Highland.

In the meantime, the Inverness side will be looking for another win against Mackie FPs when the Stonehaven side travel to Canal Park.

The outcome of the league will not be decided tomorrow but a win for Moray would set up a possible title decider with 2nd Highland in Inverness on January 8, but not if Charlie Catto’s men have anything to do with it.

