National 2: Winter shutdown coming at the worst time for Gordonians

An error occurred. Please try again.

The timing could not be worse for head coach Jim Greenwood as his Gordonians side bid to end 2021 on a high by winning their third game in a row.

Back-to-back wins at Countesswells against Newton Stewart and National 2 leaders GHK have helped Gordonians move level with 11th-placed Kirkcaldy and nine points off mid-table.

Greenwood is delighted to see his side win consecutive games, but is frustrated Saturday’s trip to Dumfries Saints will be the last game until January.

He said: “The winter break couldn’t come at a worse time, but it’s not something we can control so we can’t get frustrated with it.

“It’s so important we link those last two wins as it builds confidence. The results also confirm to the boys what we’re doing is right, it works and is a modern brand of rugby.

“The improvement could have come sooner, but it didn’t. It has come now though, which is why we are just looking to go again and again as each game comes.”

GHK win shows progress at Countesswells

Last weekend’s 30-5 victory against GHK was a stunning reversal from the opening day of the season where Gordonians were hammered 76-3.

Greenwood believes the result at Countesswells reflects the progress being made at the club – not just within the first team but also with the 2nd XV.

He said: “It’s been a crazy couple of weeks, but I’m chuffed for the boys.

“The GHK result was a fantastic one. The conditions were really poor, but the boys were right up for it. They defended so well and GHK didn’t have an answer.

“Finding out at half-time that the second team had done a job on Shetland as well put the pressure on the first team boys to get a result at home and they did that.

“We’re getting just shy of 40 to training and there is good competition between the squads.

“There’s a good pathway back and forth between the teams too and everyone knows they have got a shot. It’s created great competition.”

Dumfries in Gordonians’ sights

Having gained a measure revenge with their home win against GHK, Gordonians will be aiming to repeat the feat on the road on Saturday at Dumfries.

Saints ran out 27-11 winners at Countesswells on September 11, but Greenwood expects his side to pose a very different challenge when the teams meet again this weekend.

He said: “I’m confident about Saturday. We’ve reviewed the Dumfries game up here and we made a plethora of errors.

“The style of rugby we’re playing now compared to what we played the last time is vastly different.

“They’ve improved as well, but looking at the points in the league and how close third and 10th is, it’s so compact.

“We know if we can string three or four wins together we can push into mid-table, which is where I see us really.”