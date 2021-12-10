Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Grammar look to take huge survival step in Jed Forest trip

By Jamie Durent
December 10, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 10, 2021, 12:08 pm
Aberdeen Grammar in their mudbath against Marr last weekend
Aberdeen Grammar in their mudbath against Marr last weekend

Victory over Jed Forest this weekend will give Aberdeen Grammar the perfect tonic in their battle against relegation.

Grammar head to the Borders needing a win to cut the gap at the bottom of the division and give themselves a fighting chance of avoiding the drop in 2022.

This fixture has been targeted for a number of weeks as crucial to their survival hopes, with 10 points separating the two sides at the foot of the Premiership.

After a tumultuous start to the season, which saw them lose their first 10 games and be beset by injuries, looks to be behind them, after they defeated Glasgow Hawks two weeks ago.

They lost 17-6 to high-flying Marr last weekend in a mudbath at Rubislaw but team manager John Stewart feels like they are starting to show what they are capable of.

“It’s the last game of the year and it’s one we’ve spoken about. It’s crunch time and a crucial game,” he said.

“This is the business end of the season now. If we win this weekend and deny Jed any points, it puts is into contention after Christmas. A couple of victories would really put us into the mix of avoiding relegation.

Aberdeen Grammar team manager John Stewart
Aberdeen Grammar team manager John Stewart

“If we get full points against Jed then we’re not that far behind. We’ve got Musselburgh straight after Christmas at home which is a massive game, then the final game of the season is Selkirk at home. We’ve got two of the four above us on home turf (to play).

“Win on Saturday and I think we’ll be in a strong position looking ahead.”

It does not appear that is too little, too late for Grammar either, with time still to rectify their situation.

They will have five games in the new year to save their Premiership status and appear to be in a much better position to do so.

“The turning point for me was the GHA game. People will say ‘yeah but you lost’ but we only lost by seven points and dominated that game,” added Stewart.

“From the start of the season to now, it feels totally different. The injuries have started to weaken a little and I think the last three or four weeks are a truer reflection of what we are as a club.

“When you look at the results recently and maybe speak to other clubs, we’re a lot more difficult to play against than what we were.”

Cammy Scott, centre, will leave Aberdeen Grammar after this weekend's game
Cammy Scott, centre, will leave Aberdeen Grammar after this weekend’s game

Grammar will be without back Archie Andrade this weekend, who has made an impressive impact following his return from injury. Meanwhile Super 6-drafted players George Breese and Cammy Scott will return to their franchise clubs Stirling County and Southern Knights respectively after the game.

Stewart added: “They’ve made a really positive contribution to the club, they’ve really bought into us. It’s pleasant to see as it’s probably a thankless task for them to come up to Aberdeen to train and play, when they don’t really have a connection to the club.

“But they’ve enjoyed their time here, which is good.”

