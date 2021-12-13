Highland’s title hopes suffer setback in Edinburgh

Highland’s National League 1 title hopes were dented by top of the table Heriots.

The hosts were given a tough time by the ambitious Inverness visitors who stormed back to score four tries in a thrilling 36-26 reverse in Edinburgh.

Head coach Davie Carson was proud of his never-say-die charges who are still in the promotion mix in a highly competitive league.

Only nine points separate the top eight teams going into the month-long festive break.

Carson said: “We were in the game until half time but lost three quick, soft tries just after the break.

“But such is the character and commitment of this team that we battled back to come with touching distance of a losing bonus point, although we got one for our four tries.

“Our defence was not always good and is something we will be working on over the break. We also need to find more consistency. We can then renew our challenge in the new year.”

Highland lost an early try in two minutes but were soon on level terms when veteran Kevin Brown charged over the Goldenacre line.

But for some poor finishing Highland might have turned around in the lead, as it was it was the home side eased in front with a converted try, but at only 12-5 down Highland were well in the game.

A disastrous opening 15 minute spell in the second half ended Highland hopes in which they conceded three converted tries and a penalty to trail 36-5.

However, the Canal Park side surged back with three tries of their own, attributed to Sean Blair, Scott Fraser and Timoci Waganibanu, all converted by Fraser.

Orkney back to winning ways

In the top games in the Caley Leagues, Orkney got their stuttering season back on track in style in the derby game at Thurso.

The islanders demonstrated their tactical awareness against Caithness who failed to make use of the strong wind in the first half at Millbank.

Boosted by their 5-3 lead, Orkney took control of the game although it took them until late in the half to add a further three unconverted touchdowns and a penalty to make the final score 25-3.

It was enough to keep the Pickaquoy side two points ahead of second placed Dunfermline and crucially with three games in hand of the Fifers and nine points clear of Caithness.

Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd said: “It was a fantastic win with everyone playing their part, especially when Caithness came back hard at us in the second half.”

The islanders try scorers were Scott Rendall (2), Don Taulasea, and Daniel Adams.

In the clash of the day in Caley 2 North, Aberdeenshire surged to the the top of the league, handing Moray a 28-13 defeat, their first of the season, while deposing the Elgin side as leaders who chose to have an off day.

Charlie Catto, the Shire head coach, was delighted to preside over the win.

He said: “We were organised and finished off our hard work well. If we keep this up we can win this league but there’s a long way to go, both Moray and 2nd Highland are still in the mix.”

Shire owed much to No 8 Andrew Cook who scored three well taken tries while scrum half and captain Paul Harrow was a revelation behind the dominant home pack, scoring the final try, giving his side a vital try bonus point.

“It just wasn’t our day,” said Cameron Hughes, the Moray player-coach.