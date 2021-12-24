Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Scotland international Ruaridh Jackson to play for Aberdeen Exiles in Boxing Day match at Rubislaw

By Jack Nixon
December 24, 2021, 6:00 am
Ruaridh Jackson in action for Scotland.
Ruaridh Jackson in action for Scotland.

Former Scotland international Ruaridh Jackson will take to the field on Boxing Day when the Aberdeen Exiles take on an Aberdeen Select at Rubislaw.

Organiser Jim Sugden is pleased the match will go ahead after discussions with Scottish Rugby.

The fixture was created by two homesick Aberdonians in the bar of the Savoy Hotel in London in 1930.

Sugden said: “I am so pleased that this fine tradition will be allowed to take place.

“We will be taking every precaution, including risk assessment and will be asking players to take lateral flow tests before they take the field.

“We will also have track and trace in place. This game has become a huge part of the history of rugby in the north-east, and on Sunday we shall have exiles pouring in while eight local clubs will be representing the area.”

Ruaridh Jackson grew up in Aberdeen and went to Robert Gordon’s College. 

Clubs represented on Sunday include Aberdeen Grammar, Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen Wanderers, Dyce, Ellon and Gordonians.

The Exiles will be coached by former Grammar and Ellon stalwart Kevin Wyness and Kawesi Evans, while Guy Gibson of Dyce is in charge of the Select.

Among the exiles heading home to play in the traditional festive game will be Scotland and Glasgow Warriors stand-off Ruaridh Jackson.

The 33-year-old Aberdonian, who retired from professional rugby in May 2020, was capped 33 times for his country.

Rory McKay, another Gordonian, will also be returning to resume his long-standing relationship with the fixture he has graced since leaving to play for Scottish Thistles earlier in the century.

Aberdeen Grammar will be well represented in the Aberdeen Select, led by captain and centre Tom Aplin who said: “After the rigours of Premiership, it will be good to play a fun game on our own pitch.

“It’s a great occasion, bringing out all that is good in the game, and a chance to meet up with old friends.”

Apart from the war years, the fixture has only been postponed three times due to the weather but last season was called off by Covid-19.

The game kicks off at 11am.

 

