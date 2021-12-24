Former Scotland international Ruaridh Jackson to play for Aberdeen Exiles in Boxing Day match at Rubislaw

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Scotland international Ruaridh Jackson will take to the field on Boxing Day when the Aberdeen Exiles take on an Aberdeen Select at Rubislaw.

Organiser Jim Sugden is pleased the match will go ahead after discussions with Scottish Rugby.

The fixture was created by two homesick Aberdonians in the bar of the Savoy Hotel in London in 1930.

Sugden said: “I am so pleased that this fine tradition will be allowed to take place.

“We will be taking every precaution, including risk assessment and will be asking players to take lateral flow tests before they take the field.

“We will also have track and trace in place. This game has become a huge part of the history of rugby in the north-east, and on Sunday we shall have exiles pouring in while eight local clubs will be representing the area.”

Clubs represented on Sunday include Aberdeen Grammar, Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen Wanderers, Dyce, Ellon and Gordonians.

The Exiles will be coached by former Grammar and Ellon stalwart Kevin Wyness and Kawesi Evans, while Guy Gibson of Dyce is in charge of the Select.

Among the exiles heading home to play in the traditional festive game will be Scotland and Glasgow Warriors stand-off Ruaridh Jackson.

The 33-year-old Aberdonian, who retired from professional rugby in May 2020, was capped 33 times for his country.

Rory McKay, another Gordonian, will also be returning to resume his long-standing relationship with the fixture he has graced since leaving to play for Scottish Thistles earlier in the century.

Aberdeen Grammar will be well represented in the Aberdeen Select, led by captain and centre Tom Aplin who said: “After the rigours of Premiership, it will be good to play a fun game on our own pitch.

“It’s a great occasion, bringing out all that is good in the game, and a chance to meet up with old friends.”

Apart from the war years, the fixture has only been postponed three times due to the weather but last season was called off by Covid-19.

The game kicks off at 11am.