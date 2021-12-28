Neil Drysdale: Here’s to a better 2022 and some Scottish triumphs to applaud

It has been a long time since Scotland enjoyed anything approaching an annus mirabilis in sport: a year where trophies, triumphs and tears of joy conspired to lift the spirits of the country.

And, especially in recent times, the impact of the Covid pandemic has cast a blight over so many things, not least the opportunity to enjoy a big party when our best performers thrive and prosper in the spotlight.

But, guess what, the imminent arrival of 2022 might just mark the beginning of a series of success stories in different pursuits. And, while it’s never a good idea for Scots to get carried away by an excess of optimism, why shouldn’t we take the chance to highlight what could be a shining period of success?

What about another Grand Slam, for instance?

It’s not as if it isn’t overdue, considering that the last time the SRU’s finest claimed that prize in 1990, rugby was still an amateur pursuit, Margaret Thatcher was in power in Downing Street and Tango & Cash, starring Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell, was No 1 at the movie box office.

Yet, if even David Sole is growing pretty sick of the sight of his team’s fabled slow march out to Murrayfield, as the prelude to beating England on an unforgettable mad March afternoon in Edinburgh, there’s no reason why the current team can’t forge their own claim to greatness.

They ended their long-standing Twickenham jinx last season and the likes of Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell, Ali Price and Hamish Watson performed with a genuine panache and sustained excellence throughout the season.

In the past, the Caledonian contingent have tended to flourish in special circumstances. Firstly, they prefer meeting England and France at home, which is exactly what the calendar throws up in the New Year.

There are Lions in this team

And secondly, their previous heroics have come in the aftermath of tours by the British & Irish Lions, where they have learned there is nothing to fear from their English, Irish and Welsh counterparts. That was the case in 1984 and 1990, the years after the composite tour had toured New Zealand and Australia respectively. And their experiences stiffened their sinews and provided momentum for them to excel in the old Five Nations tournament.

To be honest, it might as well be the same format, given how little the Italians have brought to the competition more than 20 years after they joined the party, but that’s a debate for another day. No, the reality is that, under Gregor Townsend, Scotland are on the brink of achieving something special.

And they possess the strength in depth and a sufficient number of truly world-class players to graduate to the next level.

Of course, talk is cheap, and the side still has signs of a softish underbelly in the heat of battle, but if Russell stays fit and brings the same elan and je ne sais quoi to the table which he is demonstrating on club duty in France, he has more tricks than Dynamo.

A World Cup too?

In football terms, the Scots have enjoyed a renaissance under Steve Clarke and are on the sort of winning run which not even Ally MacLeod and his compatriots managed in the hysteria leading up to the 1978 fiasco in Argentina, where everything that could go wrong did go wrong.

They have a terrific opportunity to book their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and, while the usual reservations apply, Clarke has created a new optimism and collective pride in his squad which has definitely galvanised their fortunes.

They have to defeat Ukraine at Hampden in March to book a play-off final slot with Wales or Austria, but they have little to fear if they keep their sangfroid, heed Clarke’s sage advice, and keep finding ways to win, whether pretty as Maid Marian or ugly as the Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Birmingham and beyond

The Commonwealth Games are being staged in Birmingham, which almost feels like a home from home for the Scots who will venture to England in the summer, with many medal aspirants across a range of disciplines.

I’ve never forgotten cheering on Liz Lynch – later McColgan – as she ran to golden glory in Edinburgh in 1986 and I’m hoping Laura Muir can generate some of the same raucous positivity when she takes to the track.

But there are lots of athletes, swimmers, cyclists and other competitors who can do their country proud and this event has the capacity to serve up surprise packages as well. Once again, Scotland has shone brightly amid the pandemic. Once more, there are outstanding candidates with serious medal potential.

In other sports, it will be good if Andy Murray can continue to defy the old man with the scythe and provide fresh miracles in tennis, while it’s long overdue for one of our golfers to challenge for a major prize – and where better to do that than during the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews?

Obviously, some teams and individuals will fare bettter than others as the year progresses. But, praise be, the fact we can even discuss this matter is a sign that things are moving upwards again for Scottish sport.

And when’s a better time to dare to dream than in the build-up to Hogmanay?