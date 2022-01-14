Gordonians captain Danny Osugo: No excuses in second half of the campaign

An error occurred. Please try again.

Gordonians captain Danny Osugo insists there can be no excuses as his side look to haul themselves up the National League 2 table.

The Countesswells side are 11th in the division as they get their season back under way at Kirkcaldy tomorrow and, after beating league leaders GHK last month, Osugo believes his club should be heading into 2022 with confidence.

He said: “The excuses stop now. We cannot have that tag of plucky underdogs anymore.

“Beating GHK was obviously a fantastic result for us. Winning the game was great, but it was the level of performance which was most pleasing.

“We played smart rugby and really pushed forward against a very good team.

“We’ve learned a lot collectively as the season has progressed and we have to show how far we’ve come on that journey now.

“We’re looking forward to getting back into it. We finished 2021 with two wins from three games and we’re looking to continue picking up wins.”

Strong start to 2022 is the aim

Gordonians’ pre-Christmas resurgence was halted by a frustrating away defeat at Dumfries Saints, but Osugo insists the players will not let the setback have an adverse effect.

He said: “The last game at Dumfries was a really disappointing result for us. There was only one team which played rugby on the day, but they had a game plan and they stuck to it to get the win they needed.

“We were frustrated, but we feel as if December was a positive month for us and we’re looking to build on that.”

With the first game of the new year – the home match against Falkirk – postponed last week due to Covid, Gordonians head into a vital three-game run against the sides immediately above them in the division.

The upcoming head-to-head encounters, which start with tomorrow’s trip to Kirkcaldy, will shape the club’s fortunes in the second half of the campaign.

Osugo knows he and his team-mates need to start 2022 with a bang.

He said: “We feel as if we can be really positive in the second half of the season.

“We have to be as we’re coming back to a huge month for the club. The games against Kirkcaldy, Hamilton Bulls and Glasgow Accies are all matches we are targeting taking points from.

“They are vital games as we look to push up the table.”