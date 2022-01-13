Aberdeen Grammar’s Premiership trip to Hawick postponed By Andy Skinner January 13, 2022, 10:30 am The annual Aberdeen Exiles (hoops) v Aberdeen Select match at Rubislaw. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen Grammar’s Premiership trip to Hawick on Saturday has been postponed. Scottish Rugby Union have extended the postponement waiver to cover this weekend’s matches, allowing clubs to call off fixtures with no penalty due to the increase in Covid numbers since the festive period. Following the postponement of Grammar’s match at home to Musselburgh last weekend, the Rubislaw side will now have another free Saturday. Highland’s National 1 fixture away to Dundee, and Gordonians’ National 2 trip to Kirkcaldy remain on. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen Grammar considered ‘wider picture’ before Musselburgh call-off Aberdeen Grammar, Highland and Gordonians opt to postpone weekend fixtures due to rising Covid numbers COMMENT: Aberdeen Grammar season faces difficult conclusion Luton’s New Year’s Day trip to Coventry postponed due to Covid-19