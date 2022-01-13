Aberdeen Grammar’s Premiership trip to Hawick postponed

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen Grammar’s Premiership trip to Hawick on Saturday has been postponed.

Scottish Rugby Union have extended the postponement waiver to cover this weekend’s matches, allowing clubs to call off fixtures with no penalty due to the increase in Covid numbers since the festive period.

Following the postponement of Grammar’s match at home to Musselburgh last weekend, the Rubislaw side will now have another free Saturday.

Highland’s National 1 fixture away to Dundee, and Gordonians’ National 2 trip to Kirkcaldy remain on.