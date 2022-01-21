Rugby: Ellon entertain Caley Division 1 leaders Dunfermline while Orkney coach praises prop’s progress

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney may not be action this weekend but will be well represented on the Caledonian scene when tighthead prop Alistair Linklater turns out for Aberdeen Grammar in their Premiership game against league leaders Currie Chieftains on Saturday.

Garry Coltherd, the islanders’ head coach, is delighted to see his young prop’s progression at Rubislaw.

He said: “We are delighted to see him being listed in the Grammar squad.

“I am sure he will give a good account of himself. It just shows we are doing something right at Pickaquoy.”

In the meantime, despite Orkney being without a game they will be keeping an eye on the vital game at the Meadows where Ellon entertain Caley Division 1 leaders Dunfermline.

A win would keep the visitors them on track for promotion to National League 3, effectively taking Ellon out of the race for the title.

A win on the other hand for Ellon would keep the Aberdeenshire side in with an outside chance of grabbing the honours but more likely ensure that Orkney retain the initiative, given the islanders have two games in hand.

Elsewhere in the same division Aberdeen Wanderers have an opportunity to start rebuilding their season with a home game against bottom side Glenrothes, while Caithness face a testing trip to Grangemouth.

In Caley 2 North, 2nd Highland can close in on first place in the league when they meet Banff at Canal Park.

Moray will be bidding to extract some kind of revenge on 2nd Grammar in Elgin after the disappointment of losing out to a Rubislaw side who were packed with first team players last week when they lost 32-0 to the Aberdonians.

But while champions-elect Aberdeenshire are not in action, the most entertaining game of the day in this division could be at Redcloak where Mackie FPs meet Ross Sutherland.

In Caley 3 North, 2nd Gordonians will expect to retain their unbeaten run at home to Stornaway, although the visitors might have other ideas.

In Caley 4 North, Dyce will return to the head of affairs should they defeat Turriff away from home, but will be joined by 3rd Highland if the Canal Park side win on the road against Aberdeen University Medics at Kings College.

Meanwhile, Garioch Women can make it 12 wins out of 12 should they beat Howe of Fife at Duffus Park in National League 1.