Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Agony for Highland but Gordonians pick up crucial win

By Jack Nixon
January 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Davie Carson.
Davie Carson.

Highland slipped to an agonising defeat in their quest to gain promotion to the Premiership but won the admiration of head coach Davie Carson for their fighting performance as they lost 32-25 to Watsonians at Myreside.

The afternoon got off to an inauspicious start when three of Highland team were held up in traffic on their way from Manchester, resulting in the kick off being delayed by half and an hour.

“It was not a great way to start the game, but I am full of pride for  the way three players battled up to Edinburgh and nearly managed to get a result, as was the case throughput a very competitive game.

“As it was we picked up a losing bonus point,”said Carson, who had to watch his team camp themselves on the home line for the last 10 minutes where they won nine penalties but failed to score.

“There should have been at least one yellow card and possibly a penalty try which would have given us a draw and three valuable points.

“I’m heartbroken for my players. They deserved better.”

Highland made a good start, scoring the first try of the afternoon when Timoli Waganibanu raced home for a try converted by stand-off Benn Webb, only for Watsonians to hit back in an entertaining first half which ended with the visitors trailing 24-12, having added a Calum Carson try to their tally, while the Edinburgh side scored three tries and three penalties.

A try from  winger Andy Kellock in 68 minutes, converted by centre Scott Fraser who also kicked two penalties set up a storming finish, but it was not to be, leaving Highland 12 points behind leaders Heriots who scraped past Ayr 22-20 away from home.

In the meantime in Hamilton, Gordonians surged out of the National League 2 relegation area after beating the home side 33-23, collecting a try bonus point in the process, winning the praise of president Matthew Brechin.

He said: “It’s all coming together for us. We were simply brilliant, scoring five tries against a side which had beaten us at Countesswells.”

The Gordonians try scorers were Emmet Strachan, Struan Robertson, Charlie Wall, Matthew Johnston and Andrew McLean. Alex Fraser kicked four conversions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]