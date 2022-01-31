Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Rugby

Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar take positives from GHA defeat

By Jack Nixon
January 31, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O'Connor
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O'Connor

Aberdeen Grammar may be facing relegation from the Premiership but demonstrated a remarkable resilience against GHA.

The Glasgow side ultimately ran out convincing 10-try winners but the Aberdonians   managed four of their own in the 64-27 reverse.

Grammar were well in the game at half-time, trailing only 24-15 second half until tiredness set in on the 3G pitch which came into use after the game was delayed an hour awaiting the arrival from Orkney of the Rubislaw front row pair Alistair Linklater and Scott Rendall.

Grammar head coach Ali O’Connor said: “When we put things together we looked dangerous.

“We’re going down a division but we’ll rebuild.

“We had 45 guys who wanted a game of rugby. Anyone who thinks this club isn’t in good shape, I don’t know where they are coming from.”

Grammar made the worst of starts, spilling the ball straight from the kick off, resulting in the first of GHA’s 10 touchdowns. Grammar rallied, giving stand-off Sam Knudson  the opportunity to peg back the home team with a well-struck penalty.

But despite back rowers Ben Inglis and Patrick Mullholland being prominent for the visitors, it was GHA who pushed ahead, giving them them a 12-3 lead.

Ben Inglis was on the scoresheet for Aberdeen Grammar.

Grammar then enjoyed their best spell of the game, surging into a 15-12 lead on the back of tries from Mullholland and winger Ben Renton, scoring his second try in two weeks, one of which was converted by Knudson.

GHA reasserted themselves to ease into a 24-15 lead at the break.

Despite scoring two second half tries, Grammar faded out of the contest, conceding a further 41 points in the second half to a rampant Braidholm side whose standouts were centres Max McFarlane and Charlie Longeran, who each scored two tries.

Grammar’s second half scores came from a penalty try and a fine effort from full back Craig Shepherd who enjoyed another fine game for the soon to be relegated visitors who have yet to travel to Hawick, followed by by two games against Selkirk and Musselburgh, both at Rubislaw.

Aberdeenshire win promotion

In Caley Division I, Dunfermline moved 11 points ahead of Orkney who were not in action, easing past Grangemouth Stags 15-7 but failing to pick a try bonus point.

The islanders have four games in hand of the Fifers.

In Caley 2 North, Aberdeenshire clinched promotion in a hard-fought affair, away to Mackie FPs with a last gasp try from full back Callum Wright giving the Woodsiders the try bonus they needed to take Charlie Catto’s charges back to the top Caley league.

The touchdown sent the large travelling Shire support wild with delight after the 22-13 win.

“It’s upwards and onwards. Who knows what this team are capable of,”said Catto.

