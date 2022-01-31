Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar take positives from GHA defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Grammar may be facing relegation from the Premiership but demonstrated a remarkable resilience against GHA.

The Glasgow side ultimately ran out convincing 10-try winners but the Aberdonians managed four of their own in the 64-27 reverse.

Grammar were well in the game at half-time, trailing only 24-15 second half until tiredness set in on the 3G pitch which came into use after the game was delayed an hour awaiting the arrival from Orkney of the Rubislaw front row pair Alistair Linklater and Scott Rendall.

Grammar head coach Ali O’Connor said: “When we put things together we looked dangerous.

“We’re going down a division but we’ll rebuild.

“We had 45 guys who wanted a game of rugby. Anyone who thinks this club isn’t in good shape, I don’t know where they are coming from.”

Grammar made the worst of starts, spilling the ball straight from the kick off, resulting in the first of GHA’s 10 touchdowns. Grammar rallied, giving stand-off Sam Knudson the opportunity to peg back the home team with a well-struck penalty.

But despite back rowers Ben Inglis and Patrick Mullholland being prominent for the visitors, it was GHA who pushed ahead, giving them them a 12-3 lead.

Grammar then enjoyed their best spell of the game, surging into a 15-12 lead on the back of tries from Mullholland and winger Ben Renton, scoring his second try in two weeks, one of which was converted by Knudson.

GHA reasserted themselves to ease into a 24-15 lead at the break.

Despite scoring two second half tries, Grammar faded out of the contest, conceding a further 41 points in the second half to a rampant Braidholm side whose standouts were centres Max McFarlane and Charlie Longeran, who each scored two tries.

Grammar’s second half scores came from a penalty try and a fine effort from full back Craig Shepherd who enjoyed another fine game for the soon to be relegated visitors who have yet to travel to Hawick, followed by by two games against Selkirk and Musselburgh, both at Rubislaw.

Aberdeenshire win promotion

In Caley Division I, Dunfermline moved 11 points ahead of Orkney who were not in action, easing past Grangemouth Stags 15-7 but failing to pick a try bonus point.

The islanders have four games in hand of the Fifers.

In Caley 2 North, Aberdeenshire clinched promotion in a hard-fought affair, away to Mackie FPs with a last gasp try from full back Callum Wright giving the Woodsiders the try bonus they needed to take Charlie Catto’s charges back to the top Caley league.

The touchdown sent the large travelling Shire support wild with delight after the 22-13 win.

“It’s upwards and onwards. Who knows what this team are capable of,”said Catto.