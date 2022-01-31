Rugby: Gordonians and Highland blown off course on testing day for north sides

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordonians failed to build on their good form in National 2 after losing 17-15 against Glasgow Accies at home in a wind-affected game.

Ryan Morrice, the assistant coach at Countesswells, was disappointed that Gordonians had failed to overturn a half time 17-0 deficit, despite having numerous opportunities in the second half with a gale-force wind at the backs.

He said: “The game was ruined by the strong wind, as going forward was like running in sand.

“We had our chances but our accuracy left a lot to desired, as did our poor discipline.

“It’s a disappointing outcome after our quality win at Hamilton last week.

“The losing bonus point for being within seven points of the Accies total is scant consolation.”

Playing into the howling gale, the home side spent much of the first half on the back foot, and did well to restrict the Glasgow side to three tries, one of which was converted, keeping them in contention going into the second half only 17 points down.

But despite having the best of the play, they managed only two tries, both attributed to No 8 Matthew Johnston, while full back Sean Mills kicked a penalty to take the score to 17-15 going into the dying minutes, only for the referee to inexplicably blow for time some four minutes early with Gordonians pressing for the winner.

The precious losing bonus point keeps Gordonians out of the bottom two, but Kirkcaldy, the side just below them have two games in hand of the Aberdonians.

Melrose prove too strong for Highland

In National 1, Highland were in danger of being blown away at the Greenyards where Melrose were 29-0 up at half time but recovered sufficiently in the second period to make a game of it, outscoring the home side 12-5 but ultimately losing 34 – 12.

Davie Carson, the Highland head coach, said: “Melrose came at us early on when we just couldn’t get into the game, we were badly off the pace, though in fairness the Border side played some good rugby, scoring four tries in the process.

“We improved dramatically it the second, scoring two fine tries to bring us back into the game.

“It’s a tough place to come, especially after such a long bus journey.”

Centre Rory Cross had an excellent game for the visitors, capping his day with a superb second half try for the Canal Park side, but was also yellow carded in the first half for what was deemed a deliberate knock on.

Replacement stand-off Benn Morris was in equally good form, leading his line with authority, getting his reward with a devastating break for his side’s second try which he also converted.