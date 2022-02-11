Ellon and Caithness have the chance to close the gap at the top in Caley Division 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ellon and Caithness have the chance to close the gap at the top in Caley Division 1

By Jack Nixon
February 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Top two Dunfermline and Orkney are not in action this weekend.
Dunfermline and Orkney, the top two title contenders in Caley Division 1, are not in action this weekend, giving Ellon and Caithness the opportunity to close the gap.

Ellon who sit in third place have home advantage against Blairgowrie, while Caithness are at Groats Road to face Aberdeen Wanderers.

In Caley 2 North, Highland 2nd will go top should they take maximum points from their home game against Ross Sutherland, leaving them in pole position in the run to the end of the season. Aberdeen Grammar 2nd  are at home to Mackie FPs.

In Caley 3 North, runaway leaders Gordonians 2nd will be crowned champions should they beat Aberdeen University at Kings College but would also need Kinloss Eagles to get the better of RAF Lossiemouth, the second placed side.

The scrap of the day could be Caley 4 North where joint leaders Highland 3rd and Dyce meet in Inverness.

Should the home side triumph, Highland would cap a remarkable season, as their second and third teams could win their respective leagues, while their first team was in contention for the promotion from National League 1 until just after the turn of the year.

Elsewhere, Garioch Women travel to Howe of Fife tomorrow as Women’s National League 1 champions after Stewartry took West of Scotland out of the promotion race, convincingly beating them 33-0, handing Garioch a place in the Premiership.

Garioch head coach Stuart Corsar said: “They lost only one all season and have a great mindset.

“They also played some good rugby. The Premiership will be a big step up but if we can win our home games, we’ll be okay.

“Sunday’s trip to Howe of Fife will be a celebration but we intend to win and end on a high.”

