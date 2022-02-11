Ellon and Caithness have the chance to close the gap at the top in Caley Division 1

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline and Orkney, the top two title contenders in Caley Division 1, are not in action this weekend, giving Ellon and Caithness the opportunity to close the gap.

Ellon who sit in third place have home advantage against Blairgowrie, while Caithness are at Groats Road to face Aberdeen Wanderers.

In Caley 2 North, Highland 2nd will go top should they take maximum points from their home game against Ross Sutherland, leaving them in pole position in the run to the end of the season. Aberdeen Grammar 2nd are at home to Mackie FPs.

In Caley 3 North, runaway leaders Gordonians 2nd will be crowned champions should they beat Aberdeen University at Kings College but would also need Kinloss Eagles to get the better of RAF Lossiemouth, the second placed side.

The scrap of the day could be Caley 4 North where joint leaders Highland 3rd and Dyce meet in Inverness.

Should the home side triumph, Highland would cap a remarkable season, as their second and third teams could win their respective leagues, while their first team was in contention for the promotion from National League 1 until just after the turn of the year.

Elsewhere, Garioch Women travel to Howe of Fife tomorrow as Women’s National League 1 champions after Stewartry took West of Scotland out of the promotion race, convincingly beating them 33-0, handing Garioch a place in the Premiership.

Garioch head coach Stuart Corsar said: “They lost only one all season and have a great mindset.

“They also played some good rugby. The Premiership will be a big step up but if we can win our home games, we’ll be okay.

“Sunday’s trip to Howe of Fife will be a celebration but we intend to win and end on a high.”