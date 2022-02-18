Rugby: Highland on the brink of two Caley titles to mark club’s 100th year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Rugby

Rugby: Highland on the brink of two Caley titles to mark club’s 100th year

By Jack Nixon
February 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 18, 2022, 11:54 am
Highland's Canal Park.
Highland's Canal Park.

Highland may not have realised their dream of winning promotion to the Premiership in their 100th year – but will gain a degree of consolation should their second and third teams go on to land two of the four Caley titles.

Should they beat Fraserbugh by seven points or more away from home on Saturday, 3rd Highland will win Caley 4 North, pipping Dyce to the title in the process.

Meanwhile, 2nd Highland will likely have to wait until March 5 to clinch Caley 2 North when a win against Mackie FP would bring up the double for the Inverness club.

The Canal Park second string could bring forward their moment of glory by a week were 2nd Aberdeen Grammar to beat current leaders Aberdeenshire, who have already been promoted, on February 26.

Dave Carson, the Highland head coach, paid tribute to the four coaches who have taken the two reserve teams to within touching distance of league glory.

He said: “Nathan Maclaughlan and Blair Lockwood have done great jobs with seconds, while Stuart Lewis and Colin Wallace have been equally impressive with the thirds.

“We are in a good place, as witness the fact we had 66 players available for selection last weekend.

“We have a lot to celebrate this year, and much to build on for next season.”

In Caley 1, Orkney are back in action after a five-week break, keen to hunt down leaders Dunfermline, who are 11 points clear, but have played four more games than the islanders.

Orkney are at Groats Road where they meet Aberdeen Wanderers, while the Fifers are away to Blairgowrie.

In Caley 2 North, Banff host old rivals Mackie at Duff House, where two of the most respected teams in north-east rugby will attempt to get their games in shape for next season, with hopes of promotion now gone.

In the same division, Ross Sutherland will have similar ideas when they entertain 2nd Aberdeen Grammar.

In Caley 3 North, now that 2nd Gordonians have clinched the title, second-placed RAF Lossiemouth will attempt to be the first side to lower the colours of the Countesswells side at the RAF base.

Kinloss Eagles are at home to Aberdeen University.

