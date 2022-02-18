Rugby: Highland on the brink of two Caley titles to mark club’s 100th year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland may not have realised their dream of winning promotion to the Premiership in their 100th year – but will gain a degree of consolation should their second and third teams go on to land two of the four Caley titles.

Should they beat Fraserbugh by seven points or more away from home on Saturday, 3rd Highland will win Caley 4 North, pipping Dyce to the title in the process.

Meanwhile, 2nd Highland will likely have to wait until March 5 to clinch Caley 2 North when a win against Mackie FP would bring up the double for the Inverness club.

The Canal Park second string could bring forward their moment of glory by a week were 2nd Aberdeen Grammar to beat current leaders Aberdeenshire, who have already been promoted, on February 26.

Dave Carson, the Highland head coach, paid tribute to the four coaches who have taken the two reserve teams to within touching distance of league glory.

He said: “Nathan Maclaughlan and Blair Lockwood have done great jobs with seconds, while Stuart Lewis and Colin Wallace have been equally impressive with the thirds.

“We are in a good place, as witness the fact we had 66 players available for selection last weekend.

“We have a lot to celebrate this year, and much to build on for next season.”

In Caley 1, Orkney are back in action after a five-week break, keen to hunt down leaders Dunfermline, who are 11 points clear, but have played four more games than the islanders.

Orkney are at Groats Road where they meet Aberdeen Wanderers, while the Fifers are away to Blairgowrie.

In Caley 2 North, Banff host old rivals Mackie at Duff House, where two of the most respected teams in north-east rugby will attempt to get their games in shape for next season, with hopes of promotion now gone.

In the same division, Ross Sutherland will have similar ideas when they entertain 2nd Aberdeen Grammar.

In Caley 3 North, now that 2nd Gordonians have clinched the title, second-placed RAF Lossiemouth will attempt to be the first side to lower the colours of the Countesswells side at the RAF base.

Kinloss Eagles are at home to Aberdeen University.