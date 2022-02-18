Director of rugby Gordon Thomson insists Aberdeen Grammar will be back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Director of rugby Gordon Thomson insists Aberdeen Grammar will be back

By Paul Third
February 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 18, 2022, 12:01 pm
Aberdeen Grammar director of rugby Gordon Thomson.
Aberdeen Grammar director of rugby Gordon Thomson has backed his club to be back in the Premiership in two years’ time.

Grammar’s relegation from the top flight was confirmed last weekend following the 59-3 defeat at Hawick.

Thomson says the club has been preparing for life in National 1 for a while and has vowed Grammar will bounce back.

He said: “It is not the end of the world and I would expect within a year or two we will be back in the Premiership.

“We’ll blood a lot of younger guys next season and it will be learning curve for them, but ultimately we’re an amateur sports club and it doesn’t make a huge amount of difference which league we play in.

“We have coaches, new players coming through and a strong youth set-up. It’s just the adult section which has not been right this season.

“We’ve had to ride the storm this season due to setbacks which nobody would have foreseen coming, but we have been in similar situations to this in the past and it is all about how we react.”

Grammar have been resigned to their fate for a while

Crippling injuries have not helped the Grammar cause and Thomson has been resigned to the club dropping down a division for a while.

Aberdeen Grammar have endured a season of struggles in the Premiership
He said: “We’re disappointed to be going down a division, but it was not unexpected.

“There were a number of contributory factors to us being relegated, but we’ve known for weeks, if not months, we were going down.

“It was never going to be possible to come back after (the 42-9 defeat in December at) Jed-Forest. We suffered really bad injuries and were left in an impossible situation.”

A summer of change at Rubislaw

The club has two home games left in their campaign, starting with the visit of Selkirk tomorrow – and Thomson expects changes in the summer.

But the director of rugby is taking a pragmatic view of the club as a whole rather than the short-term pain of relegation.

He also remains confident the future is bright at Rubislaw, despite the setback of relinquishing Premiership status.

Thomason said: “Relegation is not new for us. If you look at the last 20 years of the club, it has been cyclical, but we’ve been in the top two divisions.

“Right now we have an ageing team and it’s likely a few will hang up their boots at the end of the season, but we’ll regroup and bounce back. We’ve had to be realistic and our focus has been on rebuilding.

“We’ve got two games left to finish our season, then we’ll take stock and look at how we plan on coming back up.”

