Rugby: Davie Carson sets top-four challenge for Highland in remainder of National 1 campaign

Highland head coach Davie Carson has set his side the challenge of finishing in National 1’s top-four this season.

The Inverness outfit, who are seventh at present, are realistically out of title contention, having fallen 17 points adrift of leaders Heriot’s Blues with six games remaining.

Highland return to Canal Park for the first time since December 4 this weekend, when they host Cartha Queen’s Park.

Carson hopes to lay the foundations for a strong end-of-season run.

He said: “We have a few home games and a couple of tough away games. Sitting where we are, we could really push fourth quite easily, if not higher.

“That’s the challenge we have given to the guys, starting with Cartha.

“The pressure is off, we have said that to the players. There will be a certain type of pressure this week from playing at home, after four games on the road. That has been tough, but we have done well.

“We are looking to get the points. We want to score some tries and entertain the crowd and start climbing up the league again.

“We have a game in hand on the two teams above us, so if we win that we will go above them. We can then look to try and push Melrose for fourth or third place.”

Highland gunning for revenge against Cartha

Although Cartha sit three places below Highland, the Glasgow outfit ran out 24-20 winners when the sides last met in October.

Carson has warned his players they must show the correct application this time around.

He added: “The last time we played them we just got involved in an arm wrestle, which is the last thing you want to do, because they are very good at it. They have a big pack.

“We were on the back of a couple of good wins against Heriot’s and Melrose.

“I think mentally some of the players weren’t in the right place. They thought we would just go down and come home with another five points.

“As we have said so many times, it doesn’t work like that in this division.”

A number of Covid cases within Highland’s camp prompted the postponement of last weekend’s trip to Biggar.

Four players and two coaches tested positive for the virus in the build-up to the game, however, Carson hopes all affected will be available for Saturday’s game.

Callum Carson and Seumas Ross will also return from injury, having missed the 34-12 defeat to Melrose on January 29.