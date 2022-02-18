Rugby: Davie Carson sets top-four challenge for Highland in remainder of National 1 campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Rugby

Rugby: Davie Carson sets top-four challenge for Highland in remainder of National 1 campaign

By Andy Skinner
February 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 18, 2022, 11:54 am
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland head coach Davie Carson has set his side the challenge of finishing in National 1’s top-four this season.

The Inverness outfit, who are seventh at present, are realistically out of title contention, having fallen 17 points adrift of leaders Heriot’s Blues with six games remaining.

Highland return to Canal Park for the first time since December 4 this weekend, when they host Cartha Queen’s Park.

Carson hopes to lay the foundations for a strong end-of-season run.

He said: “We have a few home games and a couple of tough away games. Sitting where we are, we could really push fourth quite easily, if not higher.

“That’s the challenge we have given to the guys, starting with Cartha.

“The pressure is off, we have said that to the players. There will be a certain type of pressure this week from playing at home, after four games on the road. That has been tough, but we have done well.

“We are looking to get the points. We want to score some tries and entertain the crowd and start climbing up the league again.

Highland’s Canal Park.

“We have a game in hand on the two teams above us, so if we win that we will go above them. We can then look to try and push Melrose for fourth or third place.”

Highland gunning for revenge against Cartha

Although Cartha sit three places below Highland, the Glasgow outfit ran out 24-20 winners when the sides last met in October.

Carson has warned his players they must show the correct application this time around.

He added: “The last time we played them we just got involved in an arm wrestle, which is the last thing you want to do, because they are very good at it. They have a big pack.

“We were on the back of a couple of good wins against Heriot’s and Melrose.

“I think mentally some of the players weren’t in the right place. They thought we would just go down and come home with another five points.

“As we have said so many times, it doesn’t work like that in this division.”

A number of Covid cases within Highland’s camp prompted the postponement of last weekend’s trip to Biggar.

Four players and two coaches tested positive for the virus in the build-up to the game, however, Carson hopes all affected will be available for Saturday’s game.

Highland RFC’s Callum Carson (centre).

Callum Carson and Seumas Ross will also return from injury, having missed the 34-12 defeat to Melrose on January 29.

