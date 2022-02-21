Aberdeen Grammar pick up morale-boosting win against Selkirk at Rubislaw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Grammar sent out an early warning to the National League 1 sides they will meet next season that they will be no pushovers in their new environment after a convincing 25-17 win against Selkirk at Rubislaw.

A generally young and experienced Grammar side were inspired by four senior players who stepped up to demonstrate what is required to win games in the Premiership, leading by example in only the second win of an otherwise fraught campaign.

Sam Knudson, the home stand-off was arguably the pick of the quartet, capping his fine performance with 15 points, including an opportunistic try, two conversions and two penalties but most of all displaying the vision required in a number 10.

Centres Doug Russell and Sam Ryan were also standouts, attacking and defending in equal measure, while No 8 Corey Buchan was the pick of the two packs, ball carrying and cajoling his fellow forwards, all the while making big hits on Border raiders.

Russell, who was also captain, led by example, fulfilling his promise to the home support prior to the game of a reason to be there.

He said: “This was just the morale booster we needed before we are relegated.

“We had to dig deep but we came good and in the end we were comfortable winners.

“A repeat against Musselburgh in two weeks would send us out on a high.”

Grammar started with intent, and within two minutes were seven points up after flanker Patrick Mulholland was pushed over the Selkirk line for a try converted by Knudson.

The Borderers were quick to respond, tying the game with a fortuitous penalty try, awarded without a warning by referee Calum Worsley.

Selkirk, boosted by their good luck then enjoyed 15 minutes of domination during which their pacey back division threatened to overrun the home team.

It was no surprise when centre Ben Pickes, the pick of the Border side’s back line raced over the Grammar line for an unconverted try, followed by a near similar effort from full back Callum Anderson, this time converted by winger Calum McNeil.

At 17-7 in arrears it looked like another one of those days for the Aberdeen side, only for Knudson to turn the game on its head 10 minutes before the interval when he was alert to a loose pass thrown just outside the Selkirk 22, giving him the opportunity to race through the stricken visitors defence.

He was off the mark with the conversion but successful three minutes later with a touchline kick after winger Craig Shepherd raced in, making it 19-17 for the hosts.

The second half belonged exclusively to Grammar, as the Philiphaugh side disappeared from the scene as an attacking force, handing the initiative and the game to the home side who were unable to score another try, settling for two well-struck penalties from Knudson to make the final score 25-17.

Buchan hailed his side’s spirit and effort.

He said: “We wanted it more than they did. We can now build on this win with another against Musselburgh before we go down.”

Once again Grammar were hit by injuries, including knocks for scrum half Matthew Running, lock Carwyn Walker and replacement Jack Burnett.

Meanwhile, the weather played havoc with the Caledonian programme, leaving Orkney the favourites to gain promotion from Caley Division 1 with a fixture glut to contend with.

The islanders have played five games fewer than leaders Dunfermline who managed to play, picking up a narrow 22-20 win at Blairgowrie, and are now 15 points ahead of Orkney.

In the only game played in Caley 2 North, Banff and Mackie FPs enjoyed a high-scoring encounter at Duff House where the home team won 47-32.

In Caley 3 North, champions 2nd Gordonians lost their unbeaten record at RAF Lossiemouth where the second placed team were 17-10 winners.