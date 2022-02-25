Garioch Ladies head coach Stuart Corsar hoping side can seize Premiership chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Garioch Ladies head coach Stuart Corsar hoping side can seize Premiership chance

By Jack Nixon
February 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Garioch Ladies head coach Stuart Corsar.
Garioch Ladies head coach Stuart Corsar hopes his side can gain a place in the Premiership at the expense of Stewartry at Kellands Park on Sunday.

Garioch have home advantage in the play-off game by virtue of coming top after their allocation of 12 games in National League.

The hosts should start as favourites but the Dumfries and Galloway side travel north having not lost a game since going down 31-17 against Garioch in Inverurie in November.

They have also won their last four games without conceding a point.

Garioch, on the other hand, scrambled over the line by only three points and despite winning the other game against Sunday’s opponents 17-15 on the opening day of the season, they have suffered a recent dip in form following a 36-29 defeat against West of Scotland and a 10-10 draw at Howe of Fife.

Corsar said: “It will be like starting from scratch on Sunday but these girls are full of character, and I expect them to rise to the occasion.

“They are are a pleasure to coach, not only willing to learn but keen to develop their game.

“It promises to be a great game, and a wonderful opportunity for both teams to go into the top league in Scotland.

“It’s also a chance for Garioch to strike a blow for north-east rugby in a year in which the men’s game has underachieved.

The game kicks off at 2pm.

In the only other game scheduled in the North Caley leagues, Turriff host a game in Caley North 4 with Aberdeen University Medics on Saturday at 12 noon.

