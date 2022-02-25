Garioch Ladies head coach Stuart Corsar hoping side can seize Premiership chance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Garioch Ladies head coach Stuart Corsar hopes his side can gain a place in the Premiership at the expense of Stewartry at Kellands Park on Sunday.

Garioch have home advantage in the play-off game by virtue of coming top after their allocation of 12 games in National League.

The hosts should start as favourites but the Dumfries and Galloway side travel north having not lost a game since going down 31-17 against Garioch in Inverurie in November.

They have also won their last four games without conceding a point.

Garioch, on the other hand, scrambled over the line by only three points and despite winning the other game against Sunday’s opponents 17-15 on the opening day of the season, they have suffered a recent dip in form following a 36-29 defeat against West of Scotland and a 10-10 draw at Howe of Fife.

Corsar said: “It will be like starting from scratch on Sunday but these girls are full of character, and I expect them to rise to the occasion.

“They are are a pleasure to coach, not only willing to learn but keen to develop their game.

“It promises to be a great game, and a wonderful opportunity for both teams to go into the top league in Scotland.

“It’s also a chance for Garioch to strike a blow for north-east rugby in a year in which the men’s game has underachieved.

The game kicks off at 2pm.

In the only other game scheduled in the North Caley leagues, Turriff host a game in Caley North 4 with Aberdeen University Medics on Saturday at 12 noon.