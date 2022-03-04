Davie Carson prepares Highland for final push to climb National 1 table

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland head coach Davie Carson is determined to make advances up the National 1 table before the end of the season.

The Inverness outfit are out of title contention, having fallen 21 points behind leaders Heriot’s Blues with six games remaining.

Highland host second-placed Biggar this weekend before playing a quick return fixture in South Lanarkshire next Saturday, with a trip to third-placed Gala to follow.

Carson is eager to claw back the teams lying ahead of his seventh-placed side by producing a strong run of end of season form.

He said: “It’s a big game this weekend. All the games against them have been really close and really physical.

“They have had a couple of funny results. They got beaten at home to Melrose, and then they went down and beat Gala last Friday night, which I thought Gala would win.

“Biggar are still in the hunt. They a great side and have been for the last two or three years.

“It’s going to be a really physical game ahead of us on Saturday.

“We’ve got big games against them and Gala coming up, both of which are sides that are just above us in the league.

“We have looked at who is above us. They are all big sides in Scottish rugby, and we are sitting just below them.

“We have four games at home and a couple away, so there are plenty points still to be had.”

A long-awaited return to action for Highland

Highland have not played for over a month, following the postponement of games against Biggar and Cartha Queen’s Park in addition to the Six Nations.

Carson has been thrilled by the drive shown by his players despite a lack of action.

He added: “It’s been very stop-start, but we have had a couple of really good weeks of training with no games.

“There has been a great show out from the boys. When we were out training last Thursday night with no game, we still had 54 guys out there.

“It was a miserable night, with snow, sleet and rain, and we just put a really hard shift in with Rory Cross getting their fitness up.

“We ran them for an hour and a half and they did really well.

“We’re just wanting to get some rugby again, and everybody is itching to get back on the park.”

Carson has the benefit of a fully fit squad, adding: “With the breaks we have had, everybody is available for selection.

“Lewis Sinclair is still struggling with an ankle injury, but he might come through in time for the game.

“Other than that we have a clean bill of health so we’ve just got to select 22 which is going to be difficult.

“The seconds are at home to Mackie in their push to try and win Caledonia 2 North, while the thirds are away to Caithness in Caledonia 4 North.

“Our under 18s are at home as well so everyone will get rugby which is the main. It will certainly be a strong squad taking on Biggar though.

“We haven’t been at home since early December, so we will look forward to a big crowd down at Canal Park.”