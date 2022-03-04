Rugby: Dunfermline and Orkney look to maintain momentum at top of Caley Division 1

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It could be a significant weekend in the Caledonian leagues, no more so than in Caley Division 1.

Dunfermline and Orkney, the leading two in the top Caley league, have key fixtures which if lost could be disastrous in the run in.

The Fifers are at home to Caithness and many believe the Millbank side could challenge for honours next season, and may well take the chance to set their stall out early at McKane Park.

Caithness head coach Ewan Boyd said: “We have been struggling to put together a consistent team, but have a good core. The next two games will act as a good barometer for where we are.”

The islanders have home advantage and will need no motivation for the visit of Ellon who are flying up on Saturday morning, no doubt hoping to fly in under the radar and catch Orkney sleeping after a lay off of six weeks.

Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd said: “We have a run of games of which are at home.

“Our destiny is in our own hands, as we have five games in hand of Dunfermline but Saturday is a good launching pad for us, particularly as we will be seeking our revenge for a defeat down there in October.”

Highland 2nds can put one hand on the Caley 2 North trophy should they pick up five points from their home game with Mackie FPs, while Aberdeenshire will need to do the same when they make the short trip to Rubislaw where old rivals Aberdeen Grammar 2nds lie in waiting.

Elsewhere, Banff meet Moray as both sides look to pick up maximum points.

Gordonians 2nds have successfully wrapped up Caley 3 North but in Caley 4 North Dyce and 3rd Highland are the two contenders for the title.

The Aberdeen side, who lead the race by five points but have played a game more, play Deeside in Aberdeen while Highland 3rds face a tricky derby test in Caithness where the Thurso side would love the opportunity to deny their Highland neighbours a title.

The outcome will almost certainly go to the following week, unless Dyce slip up, and the Canal Park pick up maximum points at Millbank.