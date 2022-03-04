Rugby: Dunfermline and Orkney look to maintain momentum at top of Caley Division 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Dunfermline and Orkney look to maintain momentum at top of Caley Division 1

By Jack Nixon
March 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 4, 2022, 11:53 am
Some significant encounters in store in the Caley leagues this Saturday.
Some significant encounters in store in the Caley leagues this Saturday.

It could be a significant weekend in the Caledonian leagues, no more so than in Caley Division 1.

Dunfermline and Orkney, the leading two in the top Caley league, have key fixtures which if lost could be disastrous in the run in.

The Fifers are at home to Caithness and many believe the Millbank side could challenge for honours next season, and may well take the chance to set their stall out early at McKane Park.

Caithness head coach Ewan Boyd said: “We have been struggling to put together a consistent team, but have a good core. The next two games will act as a good barometer for where we are.”

The islanders have home advantage and will need no motivation for the visit of Ellon who are flying up on Saturday morning, no doubt hoping to fly in under the radar and catch Orkney sleeping after a lay off of six weeks.

Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd said: “We have a run of games of which are at home.

“Our destiny is in our own hands, as we have five games in hand of Dunfermline but Saturday is a good launching pad for us, particularly as we will be seeking our revenge for a defeat down there in October.”

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: A French Grand Slam, Eddie’s shoogly peg, card blizzard solved? The 2022 Six Nations so far

Highland 2nds can put one hand on the Caley 2 North trophy should they pick up five points from their home game with Mackie FPs, while Aberdeenshire will need to do the same when they make the short trip to Rubislaw where old rivals Aberdeen Grammar 2nds lie in waiting.

Elsewhere, Banff meet Moray as both sides look to pick up maximum points.

Gordonians 2nds have successfully wrapped up Caley 3 North but in Caley 4 North Dyce and 3rd Highland are the two contenders for the title.

The Aberdeen side, who lead the race by five points but have played a game more, play Deeside in Aberdeen while Highland 3rds face a tricky derby test in Caithness where the Thurso side would love the opportunity to deny their Highland neighbours a title.

The outcome will almost certainly go to the following week, unless Dyce slip up, and the Canal Park pick up maximum points at Millbank.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]