Aberdeen Grammar bow out of Premiership on a positive note with Musselburgh victory

Aberdeen Grammar finished their Premiership campaign with a five try flourish, easing to a 34-20 win against Musselburgh.

The victory to close the season will leave the relegated Rubislaw side wondering what might have been had injuries and Covid not interrupted their season.

Free of the pressure of demotion, which had been confirmed in February, Grammar played with an exuberance and flair once they settled into their stride.

They proved to be too strong for a more static, punchless Musselburgh who failed to take their chances in the opening 20 minutes when they had the best of the play.

Club captain Doug Russell hailed his side’s attitude, while looking to the future.

He said: “We will go into National League 1 with our heads held high after back to back wins against Selkirk and today’s effort.

“We will look at what went wrong this season but build on the positives of the last few weeks.

“Perhaps being relegated will not prove to be a disaster, if we learn from our mistakes.”

Russell marked the occasion with a fine performance, capping his day with an interception try in the second half.

Chairman and director of rugby Gordon Thomson was equally upbeat.

He said: “This was a day when our youngsters came good. I am very optimistic about next season.”

Grammar started slowly, only coming into the game through a break out, inspired by winger Euan Sinclair whose enterprise led to the ever-improving flanker Patrick Mullholland scoring under the posts, giving centre and captain Tom Aplin, the easiest of kicks in his first game for six weeks.

Aplin was clearly not 100% fit but his very presence gave the Grammar the stability required in the midfield.

Musselburgh closed the gap with an unconverted try, attributed to Jordan Lister to which stand off Danny Owenson added a penalty making it 8-7 for the visitors at the break.

Grammar then proceeded to run the game in the second half, running in four tries in the face of the wilting East Lothian side who managed two touchdowns of their own but never looked like winning a game which Grammar had well under control.

The home tries were touched down by Russell, flanker Carwyn Walker, stand off and playmaker Sam Knudson and his half back partner Craig Shepherd who has been a key figure in recent weeks, scoring tries, while playing in every position in the back division. Aplin completed his comeback with two more conversions and a penalty.

Sadly for Grammar, Iain Stanger announced his retirement from the game after 29 years of loyal service as a hooker of great ability and in recent years as first team forwards coach.

He said: “It has been a great journey but there are others out there who a are ready to serve the club with with distinction, including back rowers Corey Buchan who was an outstanding No 8 today, Ben Inglis and Carwyn Walker.

“In the back division full back Callum Hunter is one for the future, while Ben Renton is developing as a good all round winger. I wish them all good luck next season.”