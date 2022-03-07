Rugby round-up: Highland lose at home while Gordonians leave it late to beat Peebles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A full weekend of club fixtures in the Caledonian area threw up some surprises, including a shock home defeat for Highland in their clash at Canal Park where Biggar were 17-0 winners.

The win keeps the Lanarkshire side on track for the one promotion slot on offer in National League 1.

Highland head coach Davie Carson accepted his side had been beaten by a very good team who are now only two points behind league leaders Heriots.

He said: “I can have no complaints about the result against one of the best sides to visit Inverness in years who on this form can go on to lift the title.

“There is no shame in losing to a team of this quality. In fact I am very proud of our performance.

“We did everything but score in the second half by which time Biggar were 10-0 up on the back of two good tries. We had heroes all over the pitch, but the Biggar defence was just awesome.”

Carson will be having a week off to recharge his batteries and will not be travelling to Biggar for the return game at Hartree Mill, instead handing the reins over to assistant head coach Brian Bell.

The Highland coach said: “Perhaps the team will get a change of luck with him in charge. They certainly deserve it.”

Highland dominated the second half but stout defending denied them a score, although the decision making in the home team left a lot to be desired, instead it was the visitors who broke our to score a last minute converted try, giving them a flattering final score of 17-0.

Late try gives Gordonians vital victory

A last gasp try by Gordonians at Countesswells kept their hopes of avoiding relegation from National League 2 alive going into the last five games of the season.

Alex Williams was the home hero racing over the Peebles line to score in the last minute with the score 21-20 in favour of the Border side who had only taken the lead for the first time in the 70th minute.

Head coach James Greenwood was a relieved man but said: “On our day I believe we can beat anyone, but have yet to be consistent.

“This is a very young team who are learning all the time and are totally committed to the relegation battle. We are also able to show composure under pressure.

“We came back well after being in the lead for most of the game. They demonstrated great resilience.”

Gordonians led 15-0 at half time but lost the place in the second period as the Borderers came back strongly to lead until that vital interjection from Williams which set the home crowd into raptures.

The other Gordonians points came from tries attributed to prop Rory Malcolm, winger and captain Danny Usugo and centre Charlie Wall. Alex Winning kicked a conversion and a penalty.

Gordonians now have two weeks off before they travel to Edinburgh where they meet Stewart’s Melville.

Orkney edge Ellon in Caley Division 1

In Caley Division I, Orkney remain in charge of their own destiny but only after scoring a late winner in a nail biter in Kirkwall where they emerged 27-25 victors over Ellon.

Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd said: “Like many of our encounters with Ellon it went right to the wire but our persistence paid off.

“With Dunfermline having completed their programme we now know we have to win four of our last five games to win the league and go back to the national leagues, and that’s not including bonus points.”

Elsewhere Dunfermline best beat Caithness 64-14 in Fife.

In Caley 2 North, Aberdeenshire scored 13 tries in their 77-0 thrashing of 2nd Aberdeen Grammar, while 2nd Highland’s game with Mackie FP’s was abandoned in the second half after a Mackie player was injured.

In Caley 4 North both Dyce and 3rd Highland lost, leaving the title race to be settled when the two meet next week. Dyce went down 38-12 at home to Deeside, while Caithness were 28-21 winners at home to Highland.