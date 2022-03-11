Rugby: Highland’s trip to face Biggar called off due to hosts’ positive Covid cases

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland’s quickfire National League 1 return fixture away to championship-chasing Biggar on Saturday has been postponed due to Covid in the home camp.

The Inverness side competed well for much of last weekend’s Canal Park contest, despite the 17-0 scoreline, where much of the damage was done early on.

Brian Bell, the club’s director of rugby, had prepared the players for their trip to Lanarkshire, but positive Covid returns have seen the game postponed.

The next fixture for seventh-placed Highland will be away to Gala, who are third, on March 26.

Improvement followed slow start

Bell was impressed by how the side performed against Biggar last weekend

He said: “We had a lot of plusses to take away from the game.

“Biggar are close to the top of the league and going for promotion, yet we matched them most of the game, apart from the first 10-15 minutes. After that, there was nothing in it.

🦅🏉💚❤️ FIXTURE UPDATE : BIGGAR v HIGHLAND POSTPONED Saturdays fixture away to @BiggarRFC has been posponed due to COVID. 🤢 📣 A new date will be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/XW5k9iQEET — Highland Rugby Club 🦅 (@HighlandRFC) March 10, 2022

“They are a good defensive side and we attacked well against them, but there was just a lack of patience at times.

“We got into the red zone near their line and maybe made mistakes here and there or gave a pass which wasn’t really on.

“We were getting into those areas, which was positive. Our guys put in an amazing effort against a big set of forwards and a decent set of backs.”

Leading coach leads midweek session

Some 60 Highland players enjoyed a midweek training session with John Fletcher, Scottish Rugby’s head of pathways and elite coach development.

Bell was thrilled to have Fletcher pass by to offer some expertise to the groups on Tuesday’s training night.

He added: “John was in Inverness and stopped by to give the senior and under-18 players a session, which was greatly appreciated.

“To get that level of coaching was amazing. It shows Scottish Rugby are out there and are certainly a help to us.”