Aberdeen Grammar thank supporters for helping raise funds for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Aberdeen Grammar thank supporters for helping raise funds for Ukraine

By Jack Nixon
March 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 11, 2022, 11:49 am
Ben Renton on the ball for Aberdeen Grammar against Musselburgh. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Ben Renton on the ball for Aberdeen Grammar against Musselburgh. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club collected £1,662 for the Ukraine Crisis Appeal at its final Premiership game of the season on Saturday thanks to the generosity of supporters at the match.

Chairman and director of rugby Gordon Thomson was delighted with the response.

“Once again our supporters have proved just how caring they can be. The club would also like to thank the supporters of Musselburgh for contributing to the collection,” said Thomson.

Aberdeen’s senior rugby club was just one of the many organisations throughout the city who responded to the request for humanitarian help at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Orkney are only four wins from clinching promotion from Caley Division 1 to National League 3.

They can clock up the first of them in a run of three games at home to Grangemouth Stags.

Head coach Garry Coltherd said: “They are fifth in the league and have sprung one or two surprises along the way.

“We will certainly not be taking them for granted, as will be the case when we host games against Hillfoots and Glenrothes before we head for Aberdeen Wanderers and than our final game at Grangemouth.

“But the outcome of the league is now firmly in our hands now that leaders Dunfermline have finished their campaign.”

At Thurso, Caithness and Ellon will be scrapping it out for third place, but both with an eye on next season when they are likely to feature in the title race.

Six Nations 2022: Kyle Steyn in on the wing as Scotland recall Sam Johnson and Matt Fagerson for Rome

In Caley 2 North, 2nd Highland will be crowned champions at Rubislaw should they pick up just one point from their final game against 2nd Aberdeen Grammar but by virtue of the competition rules cannot be promoted; an honour which has already gone to Aberdeenshire who have completed their programme.

Highland can also feature in the honours in Caley 4 North should their third team win their last three games, including their top of the table clash tomorrow with leaders Dyce in Aberdeen.

In a tight finish to the division Deeside and Caithness  who meet at Banchory can also feature, especially if Deeside were to triumph, and then go on to beat Highland at Banchory on March 26. As it stand all four sides still win the league, making for a nerve-jangling day in two weeks’ time.

Garioch Ladies, the newly crowned National League 1 champions, will get an early taste of playing a Premiership side when they travel to Edinburgh where they play Watsonians in the Sarah Beaney Cup.

Head coach Stuart Corsar warned it would be a tough test for his side.

“Watsonians ended up top of the Premiership this season and we have nothing to lose, but it promises to be a steep learning curve,” said Corsar.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]