Aberdeen Grammar thank supporters for helping raise funds for Ukraine

Aberdeen Grammar Rugby Club collected £1,662 for the Ukraine Crisis Appeal at its final Premiership game of the season on Saturday thanks to the generosity of supporters at the match.

Chairman and director of rugby Gordon Thomson was delighted with the response.

“Once again our supporters have proved just how caring they can be. The club would also like to thank the supporters of Musselburgh for contributing to the collection,” said Thomson.

Aberdeen’s senior rugby club was just one of the many organisations throughout the city who responded to the request for humanitarian help at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Orkney are only four wins from clinching promotion from Caley Division 1 to National League 3.

They can clock up the first of them in a run of three games at home to Grangemouth Stags.

Head coach Garry Coltherd said: “They are fifth in the league and have sprung one or two surprises along the way.

“We will certainly not be taking them for granted, as will be the case when we host games against Hillfoots and Glenrothes before we head for Aberdeen Wanderers and than our final game at Grangemouth.

“But the outcome of the league is now firmly in our hands now that leaders Dunfermline have finished their campaign.”

At Thurso, Caithness and Ellon will be scrapping it out for third place, but both with an eye on next season when they are likely to feature in the title race.

In Caley 2 North, 2nd Highland will be crowned champions at Rubislaw should they pick up just one point from their final game against 2nd Aberdeen Grammar but by virtue of the competition rules cannot be promoted; an honour which has already gone to Aberdeenshire who have completed their programme.

Highland can also feature in the honours in Caley 4 North should their third team win their last three games, including their top of the table clash tomorrow with leaders Dyce in Aberdeen.

In a tight finish to the division Deeside and Caithness who meet at Banchory can also feature, especially if Deeside were to triumph, and then go on to beat Highland at Banchory on March 26. As it stand all four sides still win the league, making for a nerve-jangling day in two weeks’ time.

Garioch Ladies, the newly crowned National League 1 champions, will get an early taste of playing a Premiership side when they travel to Edinburgh where they play Watsonians in the Sarah Beaney Cup.

Head coach Stuart Corsar warned it would be a tough test for his side.

“Watsonians ended up top of the Premiership this season and we have nothing to lose, but it promises to be a steep learning curve,” said Corsar.