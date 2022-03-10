Six Nations 2022: Van der Merwe ban ‘ridiculous’ as Gregor Townsend fears for where rugby is headed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Rugby

Six Nations 2022: Van der Merwe ban ‘ridiculous’ as Gregor Townsend fears for where rugby is headed

By Steve Scott
March 10, 2022, 10:00 pm
Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe.
Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe.

Gregor Townsend fears for the future of the rugby’s celebrated ‘hand-off’ in the wake of Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe’s ban.

The Scotland head coach said he had “real questions about the game and where we’re headed” if attackers couldn’t hand-off defenders anymore.

Last year he called Finn Russell’s red card against France for a similar offence “outrageous”. He was no less perplexed by van der Merwe’s straight red for a hand-off on Scotland squad colleague Kyle Rowe while playing for Worcester last weekend.

The prolific wing, with 10 tries in just 16 tests, has been banned for the rest of the Six Nations.

‘I’ve been scratching my head’

“I was really disappointed with the decision at the time, and I’ve been scratching my head ever since,” he said.

“We’re allowed to hand-off in the game of rugby, it’s in the law book and something we do from a young age. It’s actually something which is celebrated.

“You’re allowed (in this circumstance) to put your hand in someone’s face, in the head area.”

In this case, he argued, both van der Merwe and Rowe were at full pace and the margins were fine.

“(Rowe) is upright trying to tackle him, and (van der Merwe) executes the hand-off. But on the way to doing that his forearm touches the player’s face,” he continued.

“That’s something which would have been celebrated as a great hand-off. To be sent off from the game and (banned) for three weeks, is ridiculous in my view.

‘We should be protecting the attacking player’

“World Rugby need to come out with a statement to make a distinction between something which is legal and encouraged in the game. Attempted hand-offs should not be in the same criteria as a high-tackle or a dangerous ruck clear.

“They followed the head contact process, but I think that is wrong in this situation. We should be protecting the attacking player in a circumstance like that. He is up against someone trying to tackle him upright.”

Van der Merwe was “very upset” with the decision, said Townsend. Glasgow’s Kyle Steyn comes in to the left wing for Saturday’s game against Italy in Rome.

