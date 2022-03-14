Rugby: Highland 2nds clinch Caley 2 North title with win against Aberdeen Grammar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland ensured their 1centenary year would be one to look back on with pride after their 2nd team clinched the Caley 2 North title at Rubislaw whwith a 24-12 win against their Aberdeen Grammar counterparts.

The Canal Park side also had their 3rd team in action in the Granite City, seeking to beat Caley 4 North leaders Dyce and move to the head of affairs, only to be held to a 0-0 draw.

A rarity in modern rugby but they have two more games remaining which if won will give the Inverness side a cherished double, and with their National League 1 side heading for a respectable finish will be happy with their efforts.

First team coach Brian Bell headed up the Highland squad in the absence of head coach Davie Carson who was on a week’s break in Rome.

🦅🏉💚❤️ A few more pics from Rubislaw pic.twitter.com/FW5IZUgvIS — Highland Rugby Club 🦅 (@HighlandRFC) March 12, 2022

The choice of Bell, a former player with Kelso, was entirely appropriate, given his devoted service to the club most of it in partnership with Carson, including moving from Caley 2 North through Caley 1 and successive promotions from National Leagues 3 and 2 to where they are now in National League 1 and with ambitions of reaching the Premiership.

Bell said: “It has been a marvellous experience being here to see so much development and success in the space of 10 years, but all achieved with a bunch of lads who want to buy into a winning philosophy.

“Our coaches have been similarly minded over the years.

“I just hope the 3rd team can win there two remaining games at Deeside and Fraserburgh and complete a remarkable double.”

Blair Lockwood, one of the joint coaches of the title winning 2nds, was as thrilled when winger Mick Gordon surged over the Grammar line to give his team the try bonus point they required late in the game.

Highland picked up maximum points to end up five points clear of second placed Aberdeenshire who have the consolation of being promoted to Caley Division 1 due to the Inverness side already having a team in a higher division.

Lockwood said: “This was our best defence performance of the season in what was a very tough game.

“It’s very frustrating that we are not able to be promoted. Perhaps the championship committee will look at the situation next season.”

But while 3rd Highland can still win Caley 4 North, the three other contenders Dyce, Caithness and Deeside can emerge as winners given good outcomes in the two remaining weekends of the season, commencing on March 26.

In the meantime in the top Caley league Orkney kept themselves on track for the title, easing past Grangemouth Stags 24-10 in Kirkwall, while Caithness took advantage of playing at home to stake a strong case for finishing third after narrowly beating Ellon 15-14.