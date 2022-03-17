Six Nations 2022: Finn Russell dropped for Blair Kinghorn at 10 as Scotland go for change in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Six Nations 2022: Finn Russell dropped for Blair Kinghorn at 10 as Scotland go for change in Dublin

By Steve Scott
March 17, 2022, 1:34 pm Updated: March 17, 2022, 3:48 pm
Blair Kinghorn will start at 10 for Scotland against Ireland in Dublin.
Blair Kinghorn starts at 10 for Scotland against Ireland.

Scotland have dropped Finn Russell to the bench and will start Blair Kinghorn at 10 in the final Guinness Six Nations game against Ireland in Dublin.

Russell misses his first Scotland game since injury put him out of the Covid-tournament Autumn Nations Cup 18 months ago.

His performances since the victory over England in the first week of the championship have come under scrutiny, but no-one was expecting Kinghorn to be promoted in his place.

Kinghorn has played just 11 games at stand-off since the switch from full-back/wing to the pivotal role. He did start at 10 for Scotland against Tonga in November – prior to that, all his 25 previous caps were at full-back or wing.

‘We believe this the right time and the right game’

“We see this as a really good opportunity for Blair,” said head coach Gregor Townsend. “He’s in really good form. While he wasn’t available for our match last weekend, prior to that he’d played his best game of the season against Connacht.

“He’s come twice off the bench and shown what he can do in that jersey. He started for us this season against Tonga and played really well, he’s built on that performance. We believe this is the right time and the right game for him to play in.”

He said that Russell’s reaction had been like any player not selected – initially disappointed, but then supportive of both Kinghorn and the team.

“I prefer to focus on what Blair has done and how well he’s played and deserved this opportunity,” he said when asked about Russell’s form.

“We know Blair has done really well, deserves this opportunity, and the way we’re looking to play the game suits Blair’s strengths.”

Townsend has become particularly invested in the new role for the 25-year-old. But he stuck to the line that this was a selection on merit and not an experiment.

Gray returns, and the bench is given a shake-up

Elsewhere, Jonny Gray returns to the side in the second row with Sam Skinner unlucky to return to the bench. Mark Bennett, Josh Bayliss, Ben White and the experienced hooker Fraser Brown are all back on replacement duty.

Scotland have not won in Dublin since 2010. The Irish are going for a Triple Crown and potentially a championship if France slip up in Paris against England.

“Ireland have been very good,” said Townsend. “They were coming to the championship in great form. They play ambitious rugby and they’ve continued to do that.

“They’ve always been very strong around the contact area, setpiece, and now with this ambitious gameplan, they contest teams in the wider areas.

“They’ve been better in every game, even the game against France. They could have won that.

“For our selection, like any game, there’s a lot of thought in it. You always put out the team you feel has the best chance of winning. There’s no more to it than that.”

Scotland team

Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs, capt); Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors); Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors); Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors); Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh); Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors).

Replacements: Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Allan Dell (London Irish), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Ben White (London Irish), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Mark Bennett (Edinburgh)

