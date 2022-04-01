Gordonians skipper Danny Osugo targeting three wins from final four games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three wins from the final four games is the aim for Gordonians captain Danny Osugo as he bids to lead his side to National League 2 safety.

Gordonians remain second bottom of the division in the relegation spot following their defeat at Stewart’s Melville last week but Osugo remains bullish about his club’s chances of escaping the drop.

He said: “We’ve got four games left, two of them at home and one of the away games against the team bottom of the league so we’re targeting three wins out of the last four to stay up.

“We feel it is still in our own hands. Hamilton only have two games left and both they and Kirkcaldy have to play against the two teams competing for second place in the league.

“We know they are going to be really tough matches for them.

“But we just have to focus on what we are doing. What happens elsewhere doesn’t matter if we don’t pick up points.”

Encouraging display despite Stewart’s Melville defeat

Despite suffering a 33-10 defeat at Stewart’s Melville last weekend Osugo believes there was positives to be found from his side’s display.

He said: “Last week we put in a really good fight at Stewart’s Melville. We didn’t have our full squad available due to a combination of injuries, Covid issues and unavailability but we went toe to toe with a very good team on their home turf.

“We could have chucked it but we didn’t. We dug deep and fought to the end and that’s credit to the guys.

“In the past when we’ve missed a few players I’m not sure if I could say we were able to compete as we can these days and that’s testament to the culture at the club.

“We’re fortunate to be able to mix and match due to the quality of the guys at the club and our 2nd XV.”

Preston Lodge game crucial for Aberdeen side

Preston Lodge are the visitors to Countesswells tomorrow for what will be a vital match for Jim Greenwood’s side.

With third bottom Kirkcaldy, who have a five-point lead on Gordonians, facing bottom club Whitecraigs Osugo knows the importance of his side getting a result.

He said: “We gave Preston Lodge a run for their money in November and our last game before Covid against them was a close one too. I really don’t think there will be much in this one.

“Outside the top three I think you could say that for most games this season.

“Preston Lodge are a good competitive group of lads with a strong pack but hopefully we can play to our strengths.

“This is our last game on the big pitch as the posts come down and we know we need to win this game. We’re in cup final territory now.

“I’m always confident we can do the business at home though and I’m hoping in a week’s time we can be talking about going to Newton Stewart with confidence following a good result against Preston Lodge.”