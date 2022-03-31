Fan power for home run can drive Highland towards top five finish, says head coach Davie Carson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fan power for home run can drive Highland towards top five finish, says head coach Davie Carson

By Paul Chalk
March 31, 2022, 5:00 pm
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland head coach Davie Carson.

Davie Carson hopes supporters will turn out in force as a run of home games can help Highland press for a top-five finish in National League 1.

The head coach is keen for his men to bounce back from a disappointing 38-7 loss at leaders Gala last weekend as they go toe-to-toe with Stirling Wolves at Canal Park this Saturday.

Three of Highland’s four remaining matches are in Inverness and they face a side, who gave them a run for their money in a 36-31 away victory in November.

After trying to tame the Wolves, they have a rescheduled dates with Cartha Queens Park then Boroughmuir over the next two weekends before capping off a decent season away to title-chasing Biggar on April 23.

Noise from balcony can be crucial

With the weather, hopefully, turning for the better, Carson is keen to get the supporters hooked by seeing some winning rugby as they aim to move from seventh spot.

He said: “It would be great of the sun was shining and we can get the balcony packed and get some noise from the crowd, who can help spur the players on to get some victories.

Highland head coach Davie Carson.

“It’s great to have this run. We’ve had a lot of games away since Christmas, but with three at home, that’s 15 points – or three bonus-point wins – available, and that would maybe take us into fifth, which will be great.

“I’ve said the the boys to expect a tough match against Stirling. They are still down in the bottom half of the league, so they need the points.

“The week after that we play Cartha, who are second-bottom, and they also need the points. These sides will fight just as hard as Gala did on Saturday, so nothing will be easy.

“We had a really entertaining win against Stirling down there, with both teams running the ball very well. We need to just get our own running game together.”

Time for calm heads in the red zone

Stand-off Scott Fraser was sin-binned after 15 minutes as Highland fell to defeat against table-toppers Gala at Netherdale on Saturday.

Despite that, Carson feels there were lessons to be learned from it, which they’ve been focused on a training in the past few days.

He added: “Gala were clinical as soon as Scott went in the bin.

“It was disappointing because we had a great spell for about half an hour in the second half and got one try, but what we’ve been working on this week, is trying to stay calm, in the 22, the red zone, to finish things off.

“It was the same against Biggar a couple of weeks ago and away to Melrose. We just need to get our mojo back and start scoring more tries.”

Hugo Crush remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, but some of the title-winning seconds are poised to be pitched in for valuable senior level experience.

 

 

