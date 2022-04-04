Rugby: Injury time heartache for Gordonians against Preston Lodge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rugby: Injury time heartache for Gordonians against Preston Lodge

By Jack Nixon
April 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 4, 2022, 11:59 am
Sean Mills in action for Gordonians.
Gordonians were left to rue the loss of a try 14 minutes into injury time as Preston Lodge grabbed a share of the spoils following a thrilling 33-33 draw at Countesswells.

The result means the Aberdeen side will almost certainly need to win their remaining three games to avoid relegation from National League 2.

The two points gained from the tied game, plus a bonus point gained for scoring four tries, gave both sides three points.

On any other day, such a result might have been acceptable, but with Kirkcaldy, the side immediately above the Countesswells side, picking up a five-point maximum at Whitecraigs after their 37-29 win and Hamilton stunning promotion-seeking Stewart’s Melville 58-28, it leaves Gordonians in deep trouble.

Club president Matthew Brechin said: “On this form we can go and win our last three games, but might need some help from others to stay up.

“We’re certainly not throwing in the towel.”

Gordonians made the best of starts in two minutes when flanker Finlay Lennox took advantage of a kind bounce of the ball to score under the posts for a try converted by stand-off Alex Fraser, who repeated the feat 10 minutes later to add to the try scored by Sean Mills, giving his side a 14-0 lead and the promise of more to come.

But Preston lodge had other ideas, scoring two of their own, both converted by Gus Hillhouse.

However, the home side enjoyed a purple patch before the interval which yielded eight points from another Mills try and a penalty from Fraser to make it 22-14.

Second half rollercoaster at Countesswells

Gordonians started the second half with intent, easing further ahead with a penalty from Fraser, but were stung by a third converted try for Preston Lodge.

The visitors started to go through the gears and it was no surprise when they took the lead for the first time in the game at 28-25 with a second try for stand-off Scott Clark to which Hillhouse almost inevitably added the extras.

Gordonians appeared to take control in stoppage time with Fraser’s third penalty and a second try from Lennox, which Fraser crucially failed to convert, leaving the door open for one last Preston Lodge assault on the home line.

The late pressure led to an equalising try for flanker Alexander Allan out wide.

Fortunately, Hillhouse was off the target for the first time in the afternoon, leaving the scores tied at 33 apiece, and probably the fairest outcome in a highly-entertaining match.

Fraser bullish about remaining matches

Stand-off Fraser on his return from injury made a telling contribution behind the all-action home pack, kicking a total of 13 points, but just as crucially led his line with authority.

He said: “It’s a disappointing result for us, but our ball retention was not good, especially in the last play of the game.

“We’ll just have to go and beat Newton Stuart down there next week, and then Falkirk here, followed by Whitecraigs away.”

Much will depend on Hamilton’s last game, which is away to Preston Lodge on Saturday. Should they lose without picking up a bonus point, Gordonians would need to win all three games, but collect one try bonus point.

Alternatively, should Kirkcaldy lose all three of their remaining games, Gordonians would still need to win three games to avoid the drop, although bonus points could decide the fate of any of the three threatened clubs.

